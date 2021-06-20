International
China will face international ‘isolation’ if there is no co-operation to investigate coronavirus origin: Jake Sullivan
China will face “isolation in the international community” if the country does not co-operate with further investigations into the origin of coronavirus pandemic, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Fox News Sunday.
Sullivan praised President Biden for inciting his fellow G-7 leaders to put pressure on China to allow a transparent investigation into the origin of the pandemic.
He Denies ‘Old Friends’ Offer to China XI
“What Joe Biden did in Europe this week was gather the democratic world to speak with one voice on this issue for the first time since Covid erupted. President Trump was unable to do it. President Biden was. He “got the G-7 to adopt a statement saying in unison that China should allow an investigation to continue within its territory,” Sullivan said.
“It is clear that the diplomatic work that brings together the nations of the world, by imposing political and diplomatic pressure on China, is an essential part of the effort we are undertaking to finally confront China with a grim choice: Either they will allow, in a responsible way, investigators to do the real work to understand where this came from, or they will face isolation in the international community, “he continued.
The United States will not rely solely on China, however, Sullivan said.
“The president reserves the right through our analysis, our efforts of our intelligence community that he has led, and through other work we will do with allies and partners to continue repression on every front until we reach the end of how it came about. this virus the world, “he said.
SECRETARY BINKEN CALLS WHO VSHTV INVESTIGATION ON THE CN ORIGIN OF CORONAVIRUS ‘ONLY MINDED’
Biden was pressed for the issue earlier this week.
“Chinas trying hard to project themselves as a responsible nation and very, very future,” Biden said in a press release Wednesday. “They are trying very, very hard to talk about how they are helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines and they are trying very hard. Look, some things you should not explain to the people of the world. They see the results. “Is China really trying to end this?”
“One thing we discussed, as I told you in the EU and in the G-7 and with NATO: what we need to do and what I will try to make an effort to is is to bring the world together to work on what it is. be the physical mechanism available to detect early in the next pandemic and have a mechanism by which we can respond to it and respond early, ”he added. “It will happen and we have to do it.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION
In May, Biden issued a public statement saying the U.S. intelligence community had “joined together about two possible scenarios” for the origin of the pandemic, “including whether it came from human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident.” , and asked for “additional pursuit”.
The president urged the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts to gather and analyze information that could bring us closer to a final conclusion.”
Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
