The Saudi aviation authority links boarding passes with the health app





JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia may consider administering second doses from other vaccine manufacturers as soon as they are accredited to the UK according to a Health Ministry (MoH) spokesman.

In the press conference on Sundays, the spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said studies conducted in several countries have shown positive results, with more countries now applying mixed vaccine doses, including the US, Canada, Britain, the UAE and more.

Rejecting claims regarding the depletion of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the Kingdom, Al-Aly assured the public that the vaccine is still available and being administered. More than 16.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the Kingdom, at a rate of 107,857 doses per day. More than 47.7 percent of the population of Saudi Arabia have received at least one dose.

The Kingdom reported 1,079 new cases, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 10,896, a drop of 149 cases in the last 24 hours.

The rate at which the curve is going in recent weeks has shown positive signs of stability, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Health, adding: Many of the regions of the Kingdoms have shown signs of stability and falling cases. We continue to encourage everyone to sign up for the vaccine as both vaccines and preventative measures will help overcome this pandemic. accelerating FACTS 474,191 Total cases 455,618 Recoveries Most cases were recorded in the Makkah region with 320, there were 216 cases in Riyadh and 206 cases in the Eastern Province. All other regions reported a total of new cases below 100, the Northern Borders reported six cases while Jouf reported only four.

Reports brought the total number of cases to 474,191 since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.

There were 1,214 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Most recoveries were recorded in Jeddah with 187, Mecca followed with 150 and in Riyadh there were 138 recoveries. This has brought the total number of recoveries to 455,618. Kingdoms’ recovery rate is stable at 96 percent.

There were 20 new critical cases, bringing the total number of critical patients to 1,516. Fourteen people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 7,677. About 84,652 PCR tests were performed through numerous testing centers across the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos