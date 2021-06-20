Committee formed to review reopening of Malaysian Parliament: Muhyiddin, SE Asia News & Top Stories





KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has formed a committee that includes government and opposition lawmakers to consider key issues before Parliament can convene, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday, as he faces pressure from Malaysian rulers to reopen parliament as soon as possible. possible. He said one issue that needs to be checked is whether the session would involve all 220 Members of Parliament present in the House of Commons, or whether it could be “a hybrid” of physical and virtual presence, he was quoted as saying. of Bernama news. “I will have to look closely at this,” Tan Sri Muhyiddin said when asked by reporters about the lowering of Parliament after visiting a vaccination center. “I understand (the issue) very well and I was advised not only by the Minister of Law but by the Attorney General that my actions and those of the government should be in line with what is set out in the Constitution.” The government needs to find out if the provisions in Parliament’s Standing Orders allow for a hybrid session, Mr Muhyiddin said. Another issue is whether landing arrangements will need to be adjusted in accordance with health protocols. There are usually 222 deputies in the Malaysian federal Parliament, but two lawmakers have died and the coronavirus pandemic has led to the suspension of by-elections. All MPs have been fully vaccinated, leading to criticism that Mr Muhyiddin is delaying the reopening of Parliament as he does not have enough MPs to support his fragile 15-month Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. Former Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Facebook yesterday: “There is no need for a study. I can give the solution. The first step: send a notice to the Speaker to convene Parliament. The second step: the session is in session. The end.” Parliament last sat in December last year to pass this year’s budget, with the Muhyiddin administration using the state of emergency, imposed on January 11, to suspend Parliament and 13 state assemblies. “I understand my responsibilities as prime minister, but I must act fairly to ensure that no issues or problems arise later … This is something I hope people can understand and expect,” he said. .Muhyiddin, as quoted by Bernama. Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, after chairing a special meeting of Malaysian rulers last Wednesday, urged the government to restore Parliament “as soon as possible”. In a separate statement last Wednesday, other Malaj rulers said there was no reason to extend the state of emergency until August 1st. The emergency was supposed to allow the government to focus on curbing the pandemic and its severe economic consequences. But the daily cases of Covid-19 increased from 2,232 on Jan. 11, when the emergency was declared, to 5,293 yesterday, with the increase in the number of deaths, those in intensive care units and unemployment. Malaysia is pushing to speed up its vaccination, with over 11 percent of the population inoculated at least once against the disease. But the country is facing a shortage of vaccine supplies amid a global push for them. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday that the PN government’s biggest failure is its inability to quickly import supplies of vaccines. “The biggest failure of the government is to ensure adequate supplies of vaccines,” Datuk Seri Anwar said at his party’s annual congress held online.







