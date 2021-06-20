Tributes to the woman who died in a bypass accident





Residents across Merseyside have paid tribute and sent their condolences to the loved ones of a woman who died after a crash this afternoon. Officers were called to Rainford Bypass, St Helens, around 12.55pm to report a collision involving a gray Ford Mondeo and a gray Vauxhall Corsa. Merseyside police confirmed a man and two women, who were traveling in Corsa, had been treated at the scene for serious injuries, but that one of the women, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. READ MORE: 'Broken windows, fights, threats and drug seizures' as neighbors pulled out of hell The other two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for further treatment and the driver of the Mondeo stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation. The woman's future relative has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers. Merseyside residents have paid tribute and sent congratulations to her family. On social media, Tricia Halsall said: "Condolences to the family of the lady who has passed away." @ Kazzap1011 wrote on Twitter: "How sad." Julie Davenport said: "Condolences to the family of the woman who died." Tina Richardson commented: "Heartbreak." And Linzi Maca said, "Very sad." In a statement today, Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that an investigation is underway following a fatal crash in Rainford this afternoon (Sunday 20 June). At around 12.55pm, officers were called to the Rainford bypass to report a collision involving a gray Ford Mondeo and a gray Vauxhall Corsa. "Emergency services are present and a man and two women traveling in the Corsa were treated at the scene for serious injuries. "Unfortunately one of the women, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her future relatives have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time. "The other two persons of the vehicle were sent to the hospital for further treatment. "The driver of the Mondeo stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation. "The Rainford Bypass remains closed between Mossborough Road and Windle Island as investigations continue at the scene." Anyone who has witnessed the crash, or has any CCTV footage or cameras, is required to contact @MerPolCC, Police Roads Unit at 0151 777 5747, 101 citing reference 21000431137 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.







