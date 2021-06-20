World powers must wake up to Iran nuclear deal, warns new Israeli prime minister

JERUSALEM Israel New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opened his first Cabinet meeting on Sunday, criticizing Iran’s newly elected president and calling on world powers to wake up to the dangers of returning to a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Later in the day, Bennett warned the militant rulers of Hamas Gaza that Israel would not tolerate even small attacks from the territory after the 11-day war of recent months, saying our patience is running out. But Israel also said it would allow limited agricultural exports from Gaza for the first time since the war was stopped by an informal ceasefire.

Iran’s hardline justice chief, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected on Saturday with 62% of the vote amid historically low turnout. He was sanctioned by the US in part because of his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988, at the end of the Iran-Iraq war. Raisi did not comment specifically on the event.

At the cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Bennett said that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Ali Khamenei had chosen the Tehran executioner to be the country’s next president, a notorious man among Iranians and around the world for leading death committees that executed thousands of innocent Iranian citizens throughout the years.

Rice’s rise comes at a sensitive time for the region as Iran and world powers step up efforts to revive the devastated Tehran nuclear deal of 2015, which gave Iran easing sanctions in exchange for reducing its nuclear program.

For weeks, Iranian and American diplomats have been negotiating a return to the Vienna agreement through European mediators. Talks resumed on Sunday, the first round since the election that laid tough lines of determination to control the entire Iranian government.

Israel was strongly opposed to the important nuclear deal and welcomed then-President Donald Trumps decision to unilaterally withdraw the US from it. Since then, the deal has been broken, with Iran abandoning all its restrictions on enrichment after the Trump administration reinstated crippling economic sanctions. Tehran is currently enriching uranium to its highest levels ever, though there are still no weapons scale levels.

Although the White House has not yet taken action on the Iran election, President Joe Bidens’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Sunday that the outcome was unlikely to affect nuclear negotiations because Iran’s supreme leader wants the deal reinstated. .

The person who decides whether Iran will return to the Iran nuclear deal, will assume its nuclear obligations under international law, is not the president of Iran, he is the supreme leader of Iran and that person has not changed the election before, said Sullivan on CNNs State of the Union.

Bennett said Raisis’s election was the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear deal and figuring out who they were doing business with. These guys are killers, mass murderers.

Israel, which is believed to have its own undeclared nuclear arsenal, has long opposed the nuclear program of the great enemy Iran and has vowed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is aimed at peaceful purposes.

Earlier this month, the Israelissignaled the outgoing intelligence chief of Mossadthat Israel was behind a series of recent attacks targeting the countries’ nuclear program.

Bennett leads a broad coalition of parties ranging from hard-line Jewish nationalists to liberal factions and a small Islamic party. His government was sworn in last week, sending Benjamin Netanyahu into opposition after a record 12 years as prime minister.

Later Sunday, at a memorial service for Israelis killed in the 2014 Gaza war, Bennett warned Hamas that Israel will not tolerate violence, we will not tolerate bad rain.

He appeared to be referring to the sparking balloons fired by Gaza in recent days that have melted the fields inside Israel. Last week, Israellaunched airstrikes on two occasions in response to balloons sent by Hamas mobilized activists.

In recent months the war in Gaza has been interrupted by an informal ceasefire. Egyptian mediators have met with Israeli and Hamas officials in recent weeks to test it. Hamas is seeking the lifting of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed on the territory when it took power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Israel says the blockade is necessary to keep Hamas from importing military resources, while Palestinians and human rights groups see it as a collective punishment of the territories of more than 2 million Palestinians.

COGAT, the Israeli military body overseeing civilian affairs in Gaza, said starting Monday it would allow limited exports of agricultural products from Gaza for the first time since the end of the war.