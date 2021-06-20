The party of the incumbent Prime Minister of Armenia takes the early lead in the parliamentary elections





MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party took an early lead as votes were counted after Sunday’s parliamentary election in what would be a close race with the former political bloc. President Robert Kocharyans. The Pashinyans party had 58% of the vote in the first figures published by the Central Election Commission (CEC), versus 22% for the Kocharyans’ Armenian Alliance, based on 80 out of 2,008 polling stations, the RIA news agency reported. But early results in the capital, Yerevan, gave the Kocharian alliance 68% of the vote, with the Pashinyan party with 19%. Opinion polls had put both parties on the brink of an early election, with the government calling for an end to a political crisis that erupted after ethnic Armenian forces lost a six-week war against Azerbaijan in past and released territory in and around the Nago-Karabak Region. Pashinyan has been under pressure, with regular street protests demanding he give up on the terms of the peace deal that ended the conflict. Under the agreement, which was mediated by Russia, Azerbaijan regained control of the territory it had lost during a war in the early 1990s. Pashinyan himself described the agreement as a catastrophe, but said he was forced to sign it in order to prevent greater human and territorial losses. Whoever forms a majority in the parliament of the countries of the South Caucasus gets to elect the Prime Minister, who is appointed by the president. There were 319 reports of voting irregularities, RIA reported, citing the attorney general’s office. The CEC said the elections were largely in line with legal norms. The Defense Ministry denied allegations that the military was being forced to vote, saying recruits voting in groups were systematically useful and that it was continuing to monitor the voting process. Nationwide turnout was 49.4% when voting closed at 1600 GMT, RIA reported. INTERNATIONAL INTEREST Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, is a close ally of Moscow, although Pashinyan, who came to power on the eve of street protests and an anti-corruption agenda in 2018, has had colder relations with the Kremlin. . Turkey, which backed Azerbaijan in the conflict in recent years, will also monitor closely. Kocharyan is a native of Karabak. The enclave is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has long been claimed by its predominantly ethnic Armenian population. Kocharyan was president of Armenia from 1998 to 2008 and was charged with illegal action when he imposed a state of emergency in March 2008 following a controversial election. At least 10 people were killed in the ensuing clashes between police and protesters. In a recent interview with Russias RT, Kocharyan accused the Armenian leadership of inaction during the war in recent years and vowed to start negotiations on the Nago-Karabakh border if he came to power. Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Dmitry Antonov; Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Edmund Blair and Peter Cooney

