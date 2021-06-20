International
The judge must decide who will take care of baby Lydia while the killer husband is denied by his family
A JUDGE must decide who will take care of Caroline Crouch’s murdered baby after she wrote details of her unhappy marriage in her diary before her death.
Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, admitted to killing 20-year-old Caroline in a rage and staged a fake robbery after she threatened to divorce him and take their daughter Lydia.
Lydia was cared for by her father until he was charged with strangling his wife and killing their dog on Wednesday.
The judge must now decide whether the relatives of her mothers in Alonissos will take care of her or whether Anagnostopoulos’s family should.
The pilot was told by his younger brother Fotis that he only has sympathy for Caroline’s parents, Susan and David.
Brother Babis has stayed in Alonissos, the idyllic island where Caroline spent most of her life after her parents settled in Greece, to “comfort her parents”.
A person on the island told SunOnline: “He is in a state of shock and absolutely desperate. All his sympathy is with Susan and David. He wants nothing to do with his brother.”
The father accused of brutally murdering his wife is said to have had a devastating effect on his family, respected members of their professions: his father is an architect and his mother a teacher.
Hiraklia Thoedorou, a close friend of Caroline’s Philippine mother, told Greek media: “If you know their parents, they are like saints, very educated.
“I do not know how they will handle this. Babis and Fotis had everything for them. They gave it to everyone.”
The parents have been caring for Lydia, Caroline’s eleven-month-old daughter, since May 11, but now a public prosecutor has been appointed to decide on whose custody the child should now be taken.
Anagnostopoulos, who placed the baby next to her mother after he strangled her, said through his Greek lawyer that his first concern is our child Lydia and her being well in our families, “referring to his parents and Caroline .
The helicopter pilot is being held in the holding cells of the seventh floor of the 12-storey Athens police headquarters.
His lawyer Vassilis Spryou said his client’s only concern was for his daughter to admit that he had expressed fears that the little girl might end up taken from another family and he might “lose her”.
“The only thing that interests him is his child,” he told Skai news.
“His main concern is the future of his child because he has heard different things about his child going into a foster family, that he will lose him from his life.”
Spyrou revealed that the two families were in conversation “and in agreement” about the girl’s future and that Babis’s parents wanted to raise Lydia.
David, Caroline’s father, has serious health problems and has been linked for years.
Speaking to Open TV, the pilot’s second lawyer, Alexandros Papioannides, insisted that Caroline’s murder had not been meditated on beforehand.
He said: “The murder was not premeditated and there was no involvement of a third person.
“No one knows why he did it. The words are too inappropriate to express what he told me. He conveyed his love for Caroline’s family and said badly.”
During an interview, he told the murder cops how Caroline was “shocked” as he pressed “my body weight” while her face rested on the pillow, Protothema reports.
He also told them that he had managed to tie his hands behind his legs and then “tied my legs to the bed planks”.
It was previously revealed that black belt kickboxer Caroline had been fighting her husband for ten minutes before she died.
Babis spent more than a month claiming that his wife was the victim of a gang of Albanian thieves who broke into the couple’s home in Glyka Nera, near Athens.
The helicopter pilot has been described as a “high-class actor” by police as he claimed to have been devastated by the death of his wife for 38 days.
Officers traveled to Alonnisos Island where a memorial service was held for Caroline and asked him to follow them in order to provide new evidence regarding the murder investigation.
He reportedly told police he “panicked” when he realized he had killed Caroline after keeping her in bed while the couple were passing a row late at night.
He also said he was thinking of hiding her body in an attempt to defraud police and claimed he did so because he did not want his daughter to grow up without parents.
He even admitted to killing the family puppy in order to make the crime scene more believable.
Meanwhile, Caroline’s heartbreaking diary entries revealed the couple’s troubled relationship and that the new mom was planning to leave Babis for a long time.
Caroline’s surprised mother admitted she did not suspect her daughter’s husband “for a second.”
Babis arrived in court yesterday, wearing a bulletproof vest, and was charged with premeditated murder and animal abuse, as well as false charges.
He remains in custody at the Greek Attica Police Headquarters and is expected to present his defense on Tuesday.
HOW CAN TG HELP:
Women’s Aid has this advice for victims and their families:
- Always keep the phone close by.
- Contact charities for help, including the Womens Aid live chat helpline and services such as SupportLine.
- If you are in danger, call 999.
- Meet Silent Solution, where you call 999 and press 55 if you do not speak safely.
- Always carry some money, or a bank card, including when you need a pay phone or bus fare.
- If you suspect your partner is going to attack you, try moving forward to an exit if you are indoors and pick up your phone in case you need to call for help.
- Avoid the kitchen and garage, where there are likely to be knives or other potential weapons. Avoid rooms where you can get stuck, such as the bathroom.
Helping Women provides aLive chat service – available every day from 10:00 – 6 pm or [email protected]
SupportLine is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6am to 8pm at 01708 765200. The email charity service is open weekdays and weekends during the crisis.
You can also call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
