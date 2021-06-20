Kebbi State School hijacking: Abubakar Governor Atiku Bagudu says im dey ready to lead field operations





We do not spend 3 hours Wia dis photos come from, FACEBOOK BAGUDU Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu don tok says I am “ready to lead the search and rescue mission in the forest”, where I believe the bandits hold more than at least 58 students are abducted on Thursday from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri. Governor Bagudu said one during the solidarity visit by local Wia Dem hunters also meets with Nigerian Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and his Im Jigawa State counterpart Badaru Abubakar will go to sympathize and visit the commission. Governor Di Kebbi says I am going to discuss with my colleagues and security agencies in the wrong direction, so as not to jeopardize the ongoing commendable operations to rescue abducted students and staff. According to local authorities, gunmen attack Federal Government College, Yauri on Thursday carried out mass kidnappings. Local reports Friday say the Nigerian Army rescues some of FGC Yauri di students. Governor Bagudu says ” we will go out and as I promise, the day we are going to leave, I am not going on duty because we are going to join you on the field. I add to say “The other governors are going to leave the slide in order for us to go meet on the ground.” State Governor Di Kebbi says together, do not make all the consequences to be stopped, in an attempt to save the kidnappers. Governor Bagudu urges the hunters to return and fully mobilize, pending obtaining the necessary clearance from security agencies. Kebbi closes schools after Birnin Yauri kidnapping incident Kebbi, meanwhile, did not close seven schools indefinitely due to the armed attack on Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, according to reports. The Nigerian Teachers Union says the reason for closing the school is located on the fronts of the bandit attack areas. The chairman of the Nigerian Kebbi Teachers Union, Isah Arzika, told the Nigerian News Agency that the government is instructing all school principals to close any schools they believe say no security. Oga Arzika adds that the demon also places police and vigilantes in schools for monitoring and protection.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos