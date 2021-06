Not all markets should be targeted due to concentration in some of them, says Delhi traders associations

All markets in the city should not be targeted due to congestion in some of them, Delhi traders associations said on Sunday and vowed to work with the administration to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety standards. The associations suggested a series of measures such as online payment, opening more gates of Delhi Metro stations, different times for wholesale and retail markets, among others, to prevent crowding. The Delhi High Court on Friday became aware of the violation of Covid-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and noted that such violations would only accelerate the third wave of the coronavirus which could not be allowed at all. READ ALSO: Bars, restaurants in Delhi can stay open until 10 am from tomorrow, DDMA announces further relaxations The Supreme Court comments regarding the crowd growth in Delhi markets have been taken seriously by traders, said Vishnu Bhargava, secretary general, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CTI). He was speaking during a virtual mahapanchayat organized by CTI and attended by various traders bodies and market associations. Of the 950 markets in Delhi, hardly 50 markets have witnessed a crowd. “Market associations will work with the administration to control the crowd in the markets,” CTI said in a statement. Vinay Narang, president, Kashmere Gate market association, suggested digital payments and sending goods to customers to prevent aggregation in the market. Meanwhile, New Delhi Traders Association president Atul Bhargava and Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Bhargava complained about market violations by street vendors and demanded that the administration and police deal with the problem. READ ALSO: Delhi registers 124 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 4 months “If there is a crowd in some markets, all other markets should not be targeted and the administration should ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines in such countries,” said Khan Market Association President Sanjeev Mehra. Rajesh Ahuja and Dharampal Arora, market business leader Karol Bagh, said aggregation could be avoided if wholesale and retail market deadlines are different. Bhagwan Bansal, vice president of Hindustan Mercantile and Dalip Bindal of Chawri Bazar market, claimed that the markets become crowded due to the opening of only one gate of the Metro train stations near them and suggested opening all the gates to disperse the influx of people. Brijesh Goyal, chairman, CTI urged the Delhi government to work with crowded market associations for the required measures. He said the suggestions made by traders during the virtual mahapanchayat will be part of a CTI report to be submitted to the VET and city distribution police. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in a manner of various relaxations allowed in the blockage caused by the coronavirus, had said that a close observation would be held on the reopening of markets, shopping malls and restaurants. READ ALSO: Covid-19 Unblocking: States Announce More Blockade Reliefs As Virus Cases Continue to Fall | summary

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos