Everything you can and cannot do from June 21 tomorrow

June 21 was set to be “freedom day” with most of the restrictions of the blockade eased, but the final phase of the roadmap has now been postponed to July 19, following an increase in cases.

But despite most of the restrictions staying in place for another four weeks, there are a few things that will change on Monday.

New good news for people planning to get married and the rules for waking up and home visits will also be a bit relaxed

When he announced the delay, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that if June 21 went ahead: “There is a real possibility that the virus will overtake vaccines and there will be thousands more deaths that would otherwise have been avoided.”

He added: “It is undoubtedly clear that vaccines are working and the full rate of vaccine distribution has made our position incomparably better than in previous waves.

“But now is the time to ease the accelerator, because by being careful we now have the opportunity to save thousands of lives in the next four weeks by vaccinating millions of other people.”

There will be a two-week review of the delay on June 28, and the prime minister’s official spokesman said if the data is much better than expected, restrictions could be eased on Monday, July 5th. But the spokesman added that this result is unlikely – reports Mirror Online.

There is no guarantee step four will not be delayed again, and the move to step four will only be confirmed on July 12th.

But Boris Johnson said: “I am very confident that July 19 will be a final date. And his spokesman said there is no suggestion of lifting the restrictions and clashing again in the second step.

So what can and can you do from next Monday in England? Here is a rough guide.

You can get a vaccine earlier

The government has officially brought its July 31 target to offer the first dose of the vaccine to anyone over 18 in England.

Instead, it now aims to offer all adults a first dose of the vaccine by July 19 – the new step four should take effect.

At the same time, ministers have set a new target to offer all adults over the age of 40 in England their second dose by July 19th at the latest.

To achieve this, all over the age of 40 will now be offered their second dose eight weeks after the first – not 12 weeks, as is the case now.

The dose interval had already been shortened for over 50 years, but will now be shortened for people in their 40s as well.

No. 10 said people in their 40s would be contacted to change the appointment date for their second dose, so they do not need to contact the NHS themselves or their GP.

These changes should mean that two-thirds of adults have been offered both doses by July 19th.

Meanwhile, the government is looking at whether changing the risk balance could mean the AstraZeneca strike is once again being offered to young people.

Currently, it is limited to age over 40 due to the small risk of blood clots – but as Covid cases increase, the benefits of getting a stroke will be more likely to outweigh any risk.

You can get married without any restrictions of 30 people

The limit of 30 people at weddings will be lifted in England from June 21, despite the fourth step being delayed.

This means that there will be no numerical restrictions either at the reception or the ceremony – whether inside or outside.

Instead, capacity limits will be the highest number of people countries can accommodate while still safe in Covid.

The 30-person limit will also be removed at weddings on private land, including gardens. There will be a risk assessment that organizers must complete.

It means weddings with hundreds of people can go ahead after months of uncertainty.

But other restrictions on weddings – including banning most singing and dancing, and inviting guests to wear masks at certain points – will remain in place until step four.

People in an indoor environment will need to be at tables with no more than six people. Indoor venues should close their dance floors – in addition to the first dance.

Sites on private land must have both sides open to qualify as ‘outside’.

The six-house rule still applies to weddings in private homes – except for dead-bed weddings, which can have up to 30 guests.

You can attend the awakening of a loved one, not just at their funeral

The 30-person limit on other memorial events, including awakenings, will be lifted in England from 21 June.

Instead, capacity will be driven by the maximum number of people a country can accommodate within safe rules for Covid.

This means that awakenings will now follow the same capacity rules as funerals.

You can have a relative from a home circle for lunch

Rules for out-of-home care visits will be relaxed in England from June 21, despite delays in other block reliefs.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: The requirement that residents be isolated for 14 days after visits to care homes will also be lifted in most cases.

From June 21, care residents will no longer have to isolate themselves after spending time away from home with family and friends – including overnight stays.

And residents will not have to insulate when first admitted to a home. Instead they will take a series of tests over the first two weeks to allow a “less disruptive” presentation in their new home.

But they will still have to isolate for 14 days after hospital visits.

The most complete guidelines will be published by the Department of Health and Social Welfare.

You can still meet up to 29 friends outdoors

The third step already allows outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people.

While social distance recommendations still apply, they are not law, and people are able to use their individual judgment.

For example, an outdoor gathering between two fully vaccinated persons is safer than an enclosed area with people having only one dose.

Boris Johnson suggested that people may want to continue social distancing after July 19th.

The Prime Minister said: “People may want to maintain social distance, they may want to be sensitive.

“But as far as I can see we will be in a much better position as a place to move forward with the full opening we envision.”

You can not have more than five friends inside the house

The greatest still restriction on the lives of people in England is undoubtedly the sixth rule in domestic gatherings.

People cannot legally gather in groups of more than six people, or a larger number of people from a maximum of two families.

As long as you are within the sixth rule, you can have round people to stay overnight and make your own hug decisions.

But the six-person limit has prevented home parties, big Sunday meals and nightclubs (below). There are exceptions for work, education and some safe events for Covid.

Making this six-rule rule was a major part of moving on to the fourth step – so that means the sixth internal rule remains for now.

You can not all go back to the office

Tips for working from home when possible will continue to apply after June 21, due to the delay in the fourth step.

You can not rip off your mask

General laws on in-store masks and public transport remain in force and are not being repealed from June 21st.

Those who do not wear a mask without a medical exception or similar can be fined 200.

You can not go to a nightclub or strip club

Nightclubs are among the only closed places still under step three of the governments guide to England.

It has been 15 brutal months for these places in which they have not been able to open at all, not even last summer.

Also closed are dance halls, discos, sex entertainment venues and lady bars.

The goal was to allow them to reopen in the fourth step of the guide, potentially with Covid passports. But this is too late now.

You can not pack a football stadium

Currently, most major events can only operate at 50% or less capacity – making sporting events and concerts difficult to make (or entertain).

There have been pilot events since April, proving the idea of ​​packing in large crowds without social distancing.

Attendees took rapid Covid tests before being allowed through the gates, into a model that could potentially be used as a return to normalcy.

But this return will have to wait – instead of moving forward, the government plans to hold more pilot events to get more input.

You can not claim more

There is no change in the aid scheme or other economic support despite the four-week delay, the prime minister’s spokesman said.

This does not include any change in the ban on commercial evictions, which is expected to end on June 30.

Currently, the government is paying 80% of salaries up to 2,500 per month as part of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

From July, government contributions will fall to 70% to 2,187.50, with employers having to pay 10%. They then fall back to 60% to 1,875 in August and September, with employers paying 20%, before they are fully terminated.

No. 10 refused to accept modeling which has claimed that the delay could have an impact of $ 3 billion on the hospitality industry.

The official spokesman for the prime ministers said: “As you would expect, there will be an economic impact on further delays.

In the budget, we deliberately extended most of the support until the fall, acknowledging that there could be uncertainty in the path of the virus. “