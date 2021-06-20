Nine districts of Maharashtra account for 50% of new Covid-19 cases | News from Mumbai





Even while the cases of the Covid-19 states have been relatively reduced, a large proportion of the infections come from the rural areas of the nine districts of Maharashtra. The state added 9,361 fresh infections on Sunday, of which 5,194 come from rural parts of Raigad, Ahmednagar, Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The number of active states cases was 132,241, while the total number of states increased to 5,972,781. Mumbai reported 747 fresh Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths. The active load of the cities was 18,591. These nine districts have reported about 50% of state cases for some time now. The Department of Health and health experts said viral activity works differently and parts showing higher numbers will eventually go down. On Sunday, 761 cases were reported in Ratnagiri, 728 in Satara, 725 in rural Kolhapur, 643 in Raigad, 579 in rural Pune, 572 in rural Sangli, 549 in rural Ahmednagar, 329 in Sindhudurg and 308 in Solapur village. The state said These areas reported 55.48% of cases on Sunday. Dr Subhash Salunkhe, former director general of health services (Maharashtra) and adviser to the state government, told Covid-19 that the pandemic does not behave in the same way in all areas. The countries of Western Maharashtra, especially Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Ratnagiri and Sindhdurg in the Konkan region, are not showing a particular decline that we are seeing in other parts of the state. The virus does not behave in the same way across geographical boundaries. The virus may have entered these rural areas late, he said. In addition to these areas, other major contributors remain Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. These areas account for about 25% of the daily affairs issues of the states. On Sunday, MMR (excluding Mumbai) added 1,253 cases, while Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad added 553 cases. Collectively, Mumbai, MMR, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad contributed to 27.27% of the states’ cases on Sunday. The state’s case fatality rate (CFR) has risen in the past month as the state added over 21,000 victims to the data reconciliation process since May 21st. A big boy 21,147 deaths were added to states counting in almost a month, which took the CFR from 1.54% on May 20 to 1.97% on Sunday. Between May 20 and June 20, 32,606 deaths were added, of which 21,147 were as part of the data cleansing process. Deaths occurred in the second wave, but instead of looking at absolute numbers, we should see that CFR has remained under control. The CFR was much lower than what we saw in the first wave, said a health department official, who did not want to be named. The state on Sunday added 415 deaths to the state’s progressive death toll, in addition to 190 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 415 deaths, 164 occurred in Pune, 81 in Nashik, 59 in Ahmednagar, 25 in Thane, 20 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Aurangabad, 11 in Beed, 10 in Satara, seven in Buldhana, five in Akola, four each in Nagpur and Sangli, two in Hingoli, Solapur and Wardha, each in Amravati, Jalna, Kolhapur, Latur, Parbhani, Washim and Yavatmal.

