International
Your Monday briefing – The New York Times
We were covering up what lay ahead for the Iran nuclear deal and the tense elections in Ethiopia.
Iran’s new president and the nuclear deal
Ebrahim Raisi, the former head of Iran’s ultra-conservative judiciary, was elected president after a campaign that was widely regarded as designed to secure his victory. His victory could give President Biden a chance to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.
U.S. negotiators say the next six weeks before Raisi is inaugurated could be a unique window into a deal that revives the deal that Donald Trump tore three years ago. The theory in Washington and Tehran is that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been managing not only elections but also nuclear negotiations, and does not want to give up his best hope of lifting the overwhelming sanctions they have held. Iranian oil mainly off the market.
Analysis: The longevity of the authoritarian Iranian government has challenged the assumptions of experts, foreign opponents, its citizens, and, presumably, the fundamental laws of history.
Challenge: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the main challenges remained the nuclear deal, including Iran’s nuclear sanctions and commitments, and that Iran’s final decision on the issue rests with the supreme leader, not the president.
Global progress interrupted by the Delta variant
The Delta variant is proving to be a stubborn obstacle in the fight against coronavirus.
As the U.S. goes into its second pandemic summer, President Biden warned that the variant is spreading to countries with low vaccination rates. The chief scientific officer of the World Health Organization said on Friday that Delta was becoming the dominant variant globally of the disease, reports Reuters.
Russian virologists say the Delta variant is now the most widespread version in Moscow. Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told local media on Friday that 89.3 percent of all new coronavirus cases in the city involve the variant. The number of cases has tripled in the past two weeks and city officials have added 5,000 hospital beds.
In England, Freedom Day, when the last remaining coronavirus restrictions were scheduled to end, was postponed to July 19 following an increase in Delta cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed confidence that the curbs would be removed next month but added that at a certain stage, we would have to learn to live with the virus and manage it as best we could.
Tensed elections in Ethiopia
The Ethiopians are going to the polls Monday in a very late election from violence and boycott, the AP reports, although logistical problems mean some people will not vote until September.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said it will be the first free and fair elections for countries after decades of oppressive rule. He won praise for allowing opposition parties to return and for the release of thousands of political prisoners.
But now a war in Tigray has drawn international scrutiny, with rights groups saying the government is restoring freedoms. Humanitarian agencies recently warned that 350,000 people in Tigray are on the brink of starvation. Last week the US State Department said it was very concerned about the environment in which these upcoming elections will be held.
LATEST NEWS
World News
In South Korea, the third largest golf market in the world, players in major cities are so desperate to waste time that they have started playing late at night, a phenomenon known as white golf at night.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Victorias Secret proves a new look
After years of fading popularity, Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie giant known for its hypersexy image, is going through a major rebranding.
It’s Angels, little-dressed supermodels like Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks who posed exclusively for the company. In their place is a group called VS Collective consisting of seven women who will advise and promote the brand, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Victorias Secret has for some time epitomized a widely accepted stereotype of femininity, write Sapna Maheshwari and Vanessa Friedman in The Times. But that model is obsolete now. Over the past decade, there has been an increase in anti-Victoria Secrets, like Rory Satran wrote in The Wall Street Journal. Competitors like ThirdLove and Cuup prioritize comfort as well as sexuality and structure, inclusive sizes and non-objective advertising images featuring a diverse set of models.
Victorias Secret has been slow to adapt. We needed to stop talking about what men wanted and be with what women want, said Martin Waters, the brand’s chief executive. In stores, mannequins will now come in a wide range of shapes and sizes. The company will also start offering products like nursing bras and sportswear.
One question remains: Will women buy it?
PLAY, LOOK, EAT
What to cook
it fluke au gratin, an elegant and really quite simple preparation, can be made with any mildly flavored fish.
What to listen to
Our pop critics, the latest playlist contains pieces from HER, Yves Tumor, Brittney Spencer, Tyler, Creator and others.
What to watch
These five action movies should satisfy fans looking for new thrills to watch at home.
Now Time to Play
Today’s Heres Mini Crossword and a clue: What can function as a camera, calendar, clock, calculator, etc. (five letters).
And here is the Spelling of today’s Bee.
You can find all our puzzles here.
This is for today’s conference. See you next time. Melina
PS Denise Grady is retiring after spending two decades covering medication for The Times. She shared some thoughts about working on this farewell article.
There is no new episode of The Daily. Instead, in Episode 4 of Day X, an interview with the first soldier to be tried for terrorism in Germany since World War II.
You can reach Melina and the team at [email protected].
Remy Tumin AND Sanam Yar contributed to the conference.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]