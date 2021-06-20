Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Iran’s new president and the nuclear deal

Ebrahim Raisi, the former head of Iran’s ultra-conservative judiciary, was elected president after a campaign that was widely regarded as designed to secure his victory. His victory could give President Biden a chance to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

U.S. negotiators say the next six weeks before Raisi is inaugurated could be a unique window into a deal that revives the deal that Donald Trump tore three years ago. The theory in Washington and Tehran is that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been managing not only elections but also nuclear negotiations, and does not want to give up his best hope of lifting the overwhelming sanctions they have held. Iranian oil mainly off the market.

Analysis: The longevity of the authoritarian Iranian government has challenged the assumptions of experts, foreign opponents, its citizens, and, presumably, the fundamental laws of history.

Challenge: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the main challenges remained the nuclear deal, including Iran’s nuclear sanctions and commitments, and that Iran’s final decision on the issue rests with the supreme leader, not the president.