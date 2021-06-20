Daily vaccinations to peak in August, says Khairy





PETALING JAYA: As the government accelerates the pace of its nationwide vaccination program, the number of doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered daily is set to peak in the next two months, says Khairy Jamaluddin. The goal is to achieve a daily average of 389,589 doses in July and 433,796 doses in August, up from 177,567 doses estimated in June. The rate of vaccination will gradually decrease after August, reaching 80,726 doses on average every day until December this year. Khairy, who is the National Minister of the Covid-19 Immunization Program, described the target as conservative assessments. Speaking at a virtual media conference yesterday, he said that between June 1 and 18, a total of 139,016 doses of vaccine were administered on average each day. Given the accelerated speed of vaccinations especially since May, Khairy expressed optimism that governments aiming to inoculate 80% of the population could be achieved even before December. He noted that vaccines in the east coast states like Kelantan and Terengganu will increase further in the next few months to avoid the monsoon season, which starts in November. Khairy said states such as Selangor and Sarawak, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan could achieve herd immunity before September if the vaccination rate goes as expected. If Selangor wants to vaccinate 80% of its population to achieve herd immunity, the average daily doses administered should reach 135,948 by July and 165,096 by August, he said. Therefore, if we want to achieve our goal, we must hit the daily vaccination in excess of 400,000 doses by August, he added. Meanwhile, Khairy stressed that the government has provided adequate supply of vaccines amounting to 73.1 million doses, covering 119.7% of the total population or about 38.3 million individuals. By comparison, Malaysia’s population was estimated at 32.7 million in 2020, according to the Department of Statistics. The largest supply of vaccines will come from Pfizer-BioNTech with around 44.8 million doses. These would cover 22.4 million Malaysians. The remaining 28.3 million doses will include the AstraZeneca (6.4 million), Sinovac (12 million) and CanSino (3.5 million) vaccines, as well as those procured through the World Health Organization (Covax) program (6.4 million). Three types of vaccines will be provided through Covax, namely AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnsons Janssen and Novavax. Khairy also noted that the government is looking into purchasing 6.4 million doses of the Russ Sputnik V vaccine. However, the vaccine is still subject to approval by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos