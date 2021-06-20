Rainford bypass crash: People describe shock and sadness





PEOPLE have expressed their shock and sadness after a woman died in a crash at Rainford Bypass on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was a passenger in a gray Vauxhall Corsa that was involved in a collision with a gray Ford Mondeo around 12.55pm.

Officers were called to bypass, to report a collision involving a gray Ford Mondeo and a gray Corsa. A woman and another man who were in the Corsa were also treated for serious injuries. The age or identity of the woman who died have not been released at this stage. Her close relatives have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers. From the location of the cordons, the crash scene appeared to be part of the bypass near the intersections with St Helens Road and Mill Lane, Rainford although details of how the incident happened have not yet been released, with the investigation in its early stages. Some people who turned to social media to express their sadness highlighted the dual carriageway section as a black spot of the accident. A collision that left a man in his 70s with serious injuries occurred on a nearby section of road two weeks ago. Commenting to see the presence of emergency services, people said the incident had been on their minds all day and sent messages of condolence to the victim’s family. Some were left in tears after seeing teams at the scene and police placing the cordon. They said the incident was “shocking” and “heartbreaking”. Police said the other two Corsa residents were taken to hospital for further treatment. The driver of the Mondeo stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation. The Rainford Bypass was closed between Mossborough Road and Windle Island as investigations progressed. Anyone who has witnessed the crash, or has any CCTV footage or cameras, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, Traffic Police Unit at 0151 777 5747, 101 citing reference 21000431137 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555







