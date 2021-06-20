Active cases dive 95% in a month, but the risk remains | Delhi News





New Delhi: On Sunday, the national capital saw 124 new Covid-19 patients the lowest daily number since February 16 with a positivity rate of 0.17%. The capital also recorded seven Covid-19 casualties for the second day in a row.

The number of Covid-19 patients cured or discharged in the last 24 hours is 398, more than three times the number of new cases. As a result, the number of active cases dropped to 2,091, which compared to 40,214 active cases on May 20 is a decrease of almost 95%.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, however, warned that the downturn does not mean the pandemic is over and the capital can only escape the third wave if people wear masks and follow appropriate behavior for Covid. He added that instructions have been issued to district magistrates and Delhi Police to take strict measures against those who violate Covid norms.

Since Disconnection 3 went into effect on Monday, strict enforcement by district authorities has also resulted in an increase in the number of fines. The last seven days saw 36,909 total fines issued across Delhi’s 11 revenue districts, with an average of 5,273 per day, with the highest 5,583 issued on Sunday. The average daily fines issued the week before were 4,192 and 3,870 in the week after Step 1. In May, by comparison, there were 2,507 fines issued on average each day.

Jain also said on Sunday that all deaths that occur in Delhi are recorded in the death registry and no one can confuse the number of deaths in Delhi, including those that occur due to Covid-19. No one can increase or decrease the death toll in Delhi, he told reporters in the context of some states reporting backward deaths.

The death toll on Sunday was 24,914, with a fatality rate of 1.74%. In the last 24 hours, 72,670 tests were performed, including 52,790 RT-PCR tests and 19,880 Rapid Antigen Tests.

The number of patients recovering in home isolation in the city as of Sunday is 600, while 1,281 are admitted to hospitals. Out of a total of 23,638 hospital beds, 22,357 are free. There are a total of 6,630 Covid ICU beds in Delhi and 5,909 were available at 10am on Sunday, according to the Delhi governments online Corona dashboard, including 1,997 free ICU beds with 2,503 beds with fan.

Last week, an average of 13 victims were registered every day, which is less than half of the average 33.1 deaths recorded every day a week ago.







