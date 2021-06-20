The government ordered the release of secret pandemic planning files Coronavirus





Whitehall has been ordered to release confidential documents warning that the UK healthcare system cannot cope with a pandemic. The information commissioner ordered the Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) to release documents from Exercise Cygnus after he had previously refused. The three-day simulation exercise in 2016 assessed the UK’s ability to cope with a flu pandemic, but its findings are relevant to the coronavirus crisis. Lawyers for a NHS doctor, Moosa Qureshi, had made a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FoI) seeking to see the Cygnus report in April last year. The two documents he was seeking had to do with how adult social care would deal with a pandemic and how the NHS would triage patients into deciding on treatments if overloaded and resources were limited. The DHSC refused to disclose the surge planning documents, citing Article 36 of the FoI Act, which provides an exception if the disclosure would or would likely prejudice the effective conduct of public affairs. In March 2021, Quraysh lawyers challenged the refusal and wrote to the information commissioner saying the decision was part of an ongoing DHSC model of closure queues and refusing to disclose proper documentation to the public who understands the preparation and action. of nations in response to the pandemic. The information commissioner appreciated the request and has now ordered Whitehall to publish the reports after finding that the balance of public interest favors disclosure. They said the triage issue had to do with life and death decisions The commissioner therefore considers that there is a very strong public interest in understanding what considerations the government has made about how a triage system would work. Qureshi welcomed the strong and carefully balanced decision saying it was an important moment in delivering pandemic transparency. By refusing to provide a population triage protocol, the Department of Health is no doubt shifting the blame and legal responsibility from politicians to NHS health care workers who have already risked their lives on the front line. Its failure also to clearly define the rights of patients during a pandemic. This must be unacceptable. It is time now for our nation to open a public debate about the best way to prepare together for a world of dangers in the future. The Department of Health and Social Welfare now has 28 days to appeal against the ICOs decision.

