



Mumbai: Daily Covid-19 revelations in Maharashtra continued to remain below 10,000 for the fourth day in a row even as deaths fell below 200 in the last 24 hours, following Saturday’s 257. Mumbai also recorded less than 800 daily cases, while deaths continued to be up to 20 for the ninth day in a row.

The state registered 9,361 cases on Sunday, a marginal increase from 8,912 cases on Saturday, bringing the total case load to 59.7 lakh. It also added 190 recent deaths and 415 agreed to increase the total state mortality to 1,17,961. The cumulative number of Mumbais has reached 7,20,013 with the addition of 747 cases. It was a marginal jump for the city from 676 cases reported Saturday.

On the positive side for the city, deaths have remained up to 20 since June 11 when 24 victims were reported. The total number of cities has now affected 15,298 after 19 deaths were reported on Sunday. Of the 19, 15 had comorbidities. Nine deaths were over the age of 60 and seven deaths were between 40 and 60 years old. Active cases in the state dropped to 1,32,241 from 1,32,597, while Mumbai has 18,591 people under treatment, a slight drop from 18,788 on Saturday.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the city was recording nearly 30,000 tests every day.

Some rural areas are still to control the spread of the disease, however. Ratnagiri reported 761 daily cases, the highest in the state, and more than Mumbai-suburban combined, while Satara recorded 728 new cases and Kolhapur 725. Six districts recorded double-digit death rates Ratnagiri (26), Satara (23), Kolhapur (21)), Sindhudurg (13) and Nashik (10). The state recovery rate has slightly improved to 95.76% from 95.44% in one week (June 13).







