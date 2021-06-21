20 cases of the new Delta-plus variant in India, 8 in Maharashtra | Mumbai News





Mumbai: The number of samples that have proven positive for the Delta-plus delta variant has reached almost 20 in the country, experts confirmed on Sunday. Maharashtra accounts for at least eight of these cases, almost all of which were reported by Ratnagiri.

The highly contagious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has further mutated to form the Delta-plus or AY.1 variant. We have found 15-20 cases of Delta-plus from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, among other states. We need to look closely, though for now, Delta remains the dominant and strongest variant, said Dr Sujeet Singh, director, National Center for Disease Control, New Delhi.

Aspects regarding the transmissibility or severity of Delta-plus are being studied by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), Dr Singh said, adding that they would also analyze samples dating to previous months to see if it already existed in March or April This variant has been seen in Europe since Marchal Although it was brought into the public domain on 13 June. We are also studying retrospective samples. We have begun to look at the clinical details to better understand it, he said, adding that the Center will make a statement about the variant in a day or two. As of June 7, India had reported six Delta-plus cases.

In Maharashtra, five Delta-plus cases were first discovered in Ratnagiri in May, after which 50 samples were sent for genome sorting to the CSIR-Institute of Integrated Genomics and Biology (IGIB). The second group returned three positive results in early June. Ratnagiri is among only three districts in Maharashtra that has a positive weekly rate of over 10%. In the week ending June 17, Ratnagiri had a positivity rate of 11.9%, while the state average was 5.2%.

Dr TP Lahane, head of medical education and research department, said all eight patients suffered from mild Covid and have recovered. The cases have been around for over a month, but we have not seen any significant jumps in the broadcast, he said. Delta-plus accounts for less than 0.005% of cases in Ratnagiri, he said, adding that no other confirmed cases have been found in other districts. Media reports Sunday said cases were also found in Navi Mumbai and Palghar.

Dr Dayanand Suryawanshi, district health officer in Palghar, said they had a case where the individual was found to have a mutation but not Delta-plus. “The patient had free movement and no other symptoms; so we had sent his samples for the sequence. The report had come in early April which said it was some other mutation and not Delta-plus. We had set up a control area. “But we did not find there were many cases. There was only one other case from that area,” he said. State officials did not disclose details whether there were cases in Panvel or any other part of the state.

Dr Lahane said all districts have been told to send 100 samples each over the next 2-3 weeks. Since May, over 3,500 samples have been sent. Samples of severe cases, post-vaccination infection and villages where there is high transmission will be sent for analysis, “he said. Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the state force, said,” Any new variant of interest could becomes a a variant of concern, so they must be restrained and inserted into the loop. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos