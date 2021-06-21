Chile to start drafting new constitution next month | Politics news





President Pinera says the assembly drafting the new constitution to replace the Pinochet-era charter will begin work on July 4th.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has said the assembly to draft a new constitution will hold its first session on July 4 as the South American country moves toward replacing its current dictatorship-era charter. The rewriting of the constitution is the result of a broad political consensus agreed upon following widespread social protests that erupted in late 2019 over inequality. “This convention undoubtedly represents a great opportunity to achieve a new constitution that will be recognized and respected by all Chileans under a framework of unity and stability towards the future for our democracy,” Pinera said on Sunday. Over the next nine months, the 155-member drafting body will have to balance a popular outcry over profound social change with the need to maintain a strong economy as they rewrite the old constitution, which dates back to the reign of Augusto Pinochet. Their mandate could be extended for another three months, and the body will need a two-thirds majority to approve the draft to be put to a national referendum next year, in which voting will be mandatory. Chile saw widespread protests over inequality in 2019 [File: Claudio Reyes/AFP] Chile’s existing constitution dates back to 1980, adopted at the height of the Pinochets rule 1973-1990, and limits the role of the state while strengthening private enterprise. She is blamed by many for the deep-rooted gap between rich and poor, but hailed by others, mostly from the right, for countries with decades of economic growth. In electing the body to write the new statute, voters in May turned their backs on traditional political parties and flocked to independent candidates with no party affiliation but mostly left-wing or socialist ideas. Many of the independent candidates, a variety of teachers, writers, journalists, lawyers and activists were involved or inspired by the 2019 uprisings and campaigned with promises of social change.







