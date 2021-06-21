Continental Free Trade Agreement to unlock vehicle opportunities in Africa

The Continental African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, which began on 1 January, is seen as a catalyst to help Africa unlock opportunities on its continent, particularly in the automotive sector.

Wamkele Mene, secretary general of the AfCFTA secretariat, says the start of the agreement is probably the only major achievement by the continent since colonialism, and stressed that much more would be needed to industrialize Africa without the AfCFTA.



We have a very unique opportunity in Africa to, for the first time since the end of colonialism, accelerate industrial development, utilizing the legal framework provided by the AfCFTA, he said during a webinar on the agreement and the automotive sector.

Alec Erwin, South Africa’s former deputy finance minister and minister of trade and industry and public enterprise, who is now a policy expert at the African Automobile Manufacturers Association (AAAM), said the free trade agreement is a fundamental progress and a unique opportunity for the automotive sector in Africa.

‘Area Possibility’

It is a real opportunity to industrialize in a key sector. In an economy like South Africa, an integrated vehicle sector contributes more than 7% to our GDP, so it is a very important industrial sector. In Morocco, you see the same thing. It is contributing 5%, 6% or 7% of Morocco’s GDP.

We have proposed them [AfCFTA] negotiators it would be wise, if we want to follow the vehicle sector quickly, to have a sub-agreement that deals specifically with vehicle rules, which should be strict and detailed.

This is an opportunity we all think we should take advantage of, also working closely with Afreximbank [African Export Important Bank] and others, to introduce support for funding strategies, both for asset financing and for infrastructure, he said.

Mike Whitfield, president of AAAM and MD of Nissan Africa, said AAAM was formed to expand and deepen the automotive sector on the continent by working with various governments in Africa to help shape and implement policies and ecosystems that will attract investors and eventually unlock the continent’s economic potential.

Whitfield said there are many opportunities for the automotive sector in the vision and goal of the AfCFTA, given that significant production volumes currently exist in only two countries, South Africa and Morocco, with one production in Egypt.

degree

The finalization of the AfCFTA agreement and the rules of origin relating to the automotive industry are vital to realizing AAAMs’ vision of building a successful automotive ecosystem that will lead to a sustainable scale industry that creates significant jobs while helping industrialization of the automotive sector in Africa.

The opportunities for all of us are really significant, considering that 1.3% of global automobile production takes place in Africa and yet Africa has 17% of the global population and 42 vehicles per 1,000 people on the African continent where the world average is 182 and Africa has a young, growing population that, with the rapid growth of urbanization, needs movement as well, he said.

Erwin stressed that Africa cannot continue to do what it has been so far, which is to import all of its vehicles.

Even the import of these very cheap sub-economic exports from other economies, the effect of the balance of payments is still massive, “said Erwin.

Creating by putting real pressure on our balance of payments in Africa and suppressing other capital goods we need for our industrialization.

He added that the proposals that AAAM is making in this trading and manufacturing system for Africa are also designed to remove pressure from Africa’s balance of payments.

Rules of origin

Erwin said the rules of origin form the basic administration of the whole concept of African industrial capacity development, which means a free trade system that allows preferential entry for member countries provided they have reached a certain level of production. vendas.

This is very critical. If you do not, you are simply opening up your African economy to the rest of the world, which will be devastating to industrialization. ”

He added that AAAM also strongly recommends the need for a specific agreement to cover specific conditions for the automotive sector that also addresses the concerns of smaller economies that may not attract automobile assembly but may attract other things and may benefit definitely from other aspects of an automotive program.

It is critical that we do this in the context of AfCFTA negotiations as soon as we can, he said.

Whitfield said the vehicle sector in Africa is sub-optimal both economically and inefficiently, with vehicle fleets in Africa built essentially from first-owned vehicles from the EU, US and Japan.

He said these fleets contain a very diverse and old fleet with a wide variety of standards, which makes it difficult to build a supplier base and official distribution and post-market systems and create challenges, including funding and volumes too low vehicle sales.

In line with AfCFTA, we need specific policy interventions that have been established in Africa to position the automotive industry in Africa, not only from the perspective of the free trade agreement, but also from the automotive and value chain, because if we do not do it, we will remain optimal.

The time is now

With the founding of AfCFTA, the activities and opportunities that the industry brings, time can never be better. If we miss this opportunity, I do not believe we will be able to do it later, Whitfield said.

Mene said the free trade agreement is important because Africa has, for the first time, taken a massive step towards an integrated market, which will enable the continent to overcome the small size of national economies, to achieve economies of scale. scale and to ensure that countries in Africa have a much larger market of 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP by 2035 set to be close to $ 7 trillion.

We have for the first time harmonized rules for trade and investment on the African continent, and this enables Africa to focus in a very serious way on industrial development, the creation of regional value chains across the African continent, across countries, across regions and across sectors this will enable Africa to accelerate industrial development, he said.

Global integration

Markus Thill, AAAM vice president and president of the Africa region for Robert Bosch, stressed the importance of volumes for ingredient suppliers and the creation of an African value chain that can be integrated into global value chains.

We have a strong interest from the EU and other continents to engage with us, and how can we ultimately make the global value chain cheaper and more efficient?

“If we can put Africa in the global value chain with our neighbors in the first place and make sure it is a profitable relationship for all, we have a great interest from neighboring continents to make it happen,” Thill said. .

As a global supplier industry, we have a very high interest in seeing new locations as well.

