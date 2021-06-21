The BBC bans whites from applying for new jobs





A quarrel of discrimination has erupted in the UK after the BBC advertised a new job in the internship position but no white man could go for it. The Daily Mail UK reports that the news role is to help manage the production of one-year trainees, open only to ‘Black, Asian and ethnically diverse candidates’. The BBC would not disclose how many training roles were similarly advertised for non-white people, but a spokesman told The Daily Mail “The BBC is a welcoming, inclusive organization committed to representing and reflecting our audiences. “We support a scheme organized by Creative Access, an independent organization dedicated to increasing diversity in the creative industries, which provides development roles, fully in line with the Equality Act.” Positive discrimination is illegal under the UK Equality Act 2010, but ‘positive action’ is allowed for the roles of interns and interns in areas where there is low representation. The BBC has previously published its Diversity and Inclusion Plan, which The Daily Mail understands aims to have a workforce of 50 per cent women, 20 per cent black and ethnic minorities and 12 per cent disabled. When the plan was released, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said “We must, from top to bottom, represent the audiences we serve”. “We have made some major improvements, but we want and need to go further. This plan will ensure that we are a modern, progressive, welcoming organization.” The Daily Mail spoke with UK TaxPayers Alliance spokeswoman Joe Ventre who said “” BBC bosses should not support recruitment based on competition with taxpayers’ money. Taking such an approach further undermines trust in the Corporation and their use of the license fee. payers’ cash. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos