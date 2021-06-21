Unvaccinated people will need Covid cert to travel outside of Tnaiste





Unvaccinated people will be able to travel abroad if they have a Digital Covid Certificate and get a PCR test before returning, Tnaiste said. Leo Varadkar told RTs Program Week in Politics the advice from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is very clear that people who are not fully vaccinated should not travel. I fully understand why he is presenting that advice But because we are the Government we need to consider broader considerations and that is why the Government advice that the law is enacting is actually different from the CMO advice, he said ai. He said Dr Holohans’ advice is entirely right from a scientific and medical point of view, but because of the injustice to young people and other people who are not yet vaccinated, the government has decided to avoid it. He urged people to be aware of the rules set by the country they are traveling to, as well as travel restrictions in Irelands. On Thursday, the chief medical officer advised people not to travel unless they received a Covid-19 vaccine. We would like the trips to resume because we are vaccinating enough people. We really focus the trip on people who are vaccinated. Do not travel unless vaccinated, I think it will continue to be our message, he said. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) shares the Department of Transportation’s ambition that air travel will be able to resume in the most normal way possible. Under the reopening plan, the government’s advice is to avoid non-essential international travel. The plan stipulates that from 19 July Ireland will use the EU Covid Digital Certificate for travel with the European Union, but this depends on the prevailing public health situation at the time. Mr Varadkar said the more transmissible Delta variant could lead to the imposition of travel restrictions if it spreads widely. For that reason, returning to international travel should be cautious, he said. Belgian authorities will ban non-EU arrivals from Britain due to concerns about the spread of the Delta variant there. Britain is among the 27 nations that will face the travel ban.

