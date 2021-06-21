Israeli PM: World powers must ‘wake up’ from Iran nuclear deal | tidings

JERUSALEM (AP)’s Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday opened his first Cabinet meeting since taking office in his new coalition government last week with a condemnation of the new Iranian president. He said Iran’s presidential election was a sign for world powers to “wake up” before turning to a nuclear deal with Tehran.
Iran’s hardline justice chief, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected on Saturday with 62% of the vote amid a historically low turnout. He was sanctioned by the US in part because of his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988, at the end of the Iran-Iraq war. Raisi did not comment specifically on the event.
Bennett said at the Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem that “out of all the people that (Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) could have chosen, he chose the Tehran executioner, the notorious man among Iranians and around the world to lead death committees that “Thousands of innocent Iranian citizens have been executed over the years.”
Iran and world powers resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Sunday to revive Tehran’s devastated 2015 nuclear deal, which provided Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for reducing its nuclear program.
For weeks, Iranian and American diplomats have been negotiating a return to the deal in the Austrian capital through European mediators.
Sunday’s talks are the first since the election of Raisi, who will establish tough lines with determination to control the entire Iranian government.
The crucial nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, which Israel opposed, collapsed after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018. This decision has seen Iran, over time, abandon any restrictions. and Tehran is currently enriching uranium to its highest levels ever, though still less than the weapons scale levels.
Bennett said Raisi’s election as Iranian president was “the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear deal and figuring out who they are doing business with.”
“These people are murderers, mass murderers: a regime of brutal executioners should never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction that will enable it to kill not thousands, but millions,” he said.
Israel has long stated that it opposes Iran’s nuclear program, its former enemies, and said it would prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is aimed at peaceful purposes.
Earlier this month, Israel’s outgoing intelligence chief Mossad signaled that Israel was behind a series of recent attacks targeting the country’s nuclear program.
Bennett leads a broad coalition of parties ranging from Jewish ultranationalists to liberal factions and a small Islamic party. His government convened its first cabinet meeting since taking office last week, ousting longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office and sending him into opposition for the first time in 12 years.
