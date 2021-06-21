International
Visualization of 70 years of refugee travel | Human Rights News
As we entered 2021, there were 82.4 million people worldwide displaced by conflict or persecution.
Thirty million of them are refugees, the rest have been internally displaced (48 million) or asylum seekers (4.1 million), according to the latest UNHCR report. Nearly half of these forcibly displaced people are children.
55 percent of refugees come from three countries: Syria, Palestine and Venezuela.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, everything else stopped, including economies, but wars and conflicts, violence and discrimination and persecution, all the factors that pushed these people to leave, continued, said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.
Refugee travel during 2020
In 2020, 1.27 million people from 64 countries became refugees. The infographic below shows the desperate journeys these people made despite the additional challenges posed by COVID-19.
Africa makes up more than a third of the displaced people in the world. By the end of 2020, at least 30.6 million people had been displaced across the continent.
In 2020, nearly 60,000 refugees fled Ethiopia to neighboring countries following violence in some parts of the East African country. In November 2020, fighting erupted in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray displacing more than one million people according to international organization for migration.
In the Middle East, Syrian refugees continued to flee their countries after 10 years of war, with nearly 134,000 registered fleeing by 2020. Half of them (65,000) fled to neighboring Turkey, which now hosts the largest community. the world’s largest refugee population 3.7 million people. That same year, nearly a quarter of Syrian refugees (32,500) arrived in Germany.
In Latin America, nearly 400,000 refugees fled Venezuela after a political and economic crisis in the country. Of these, 139,000 were registered fleeing to Peru, 80,000 to the Dominican Republic and 60,000 to Brazil.
In Asia, the UN registered at least 29,000 refugees from Myanmar. Almost all of these refugees arrived in neighboring India (17,000) and Bangladesh (12,000).
In Europe, at least 89,000 refugees fled Azerbaijan to Armenia after 44 days of fighting that broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed territory of Nago-Karabakh.
Across the Atlantic, during 2020, the United States hosted 8,500 refugees from 20 countries. Almost half of these refugees came from just three countries: Venezuela (1,600), El Salvador (1,200) and Guatemala (1,100). This is significantly lower than in 2019 when the country hosted 32,000 refugees.
Canada hosted 7,500 refugees from 21 countries in 2020. The main countries of origin were Nigeria (1,400), Iran (1,200) and Hungary (629). On the other side of the globe, Australia hosted only 956 refugees in 2020 mostly from Iran.
Where are the largest refugee camps?
Refugee camps aim at a temporary safe haven to meet the basic needs of refugees. However, many people end up living in these camps for decades. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Kenya: Many displaced persons spend more than 16 years living as refugees in a temporary shelter.
The infographic below highlights some of the largest refugee camps around the world.
Kampi Kutupalong in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, is the largest refugee camp in the world. It was formed unofficially in the early 1990s, as the Myanmars Rohingya minority began to flee some blows to them in Rakhine state.
In 2017, brutal shocks tore the state and the camp had to expand significantly, reaching a capacity of approximately 800,000 people.
On March 22, 2021, a large fire engulfed a neighboring refugee camp in Coxs Bazar. Fifteen people were killed and tens of thousands were left without their homes and belongings.
Dadaab Refugee Complex in Kenya includes three large refugee camps Hagadera, Dagahaley and Ifo and accommodates more than 200,000 refugees near the border with Somalia. Dadaab was established in 1991 after the civil war in Somalia and expanded in 2011 after widespread drought and famine.
Kakuma Refugee Camp in northwestern Kenya is home to at least 150,000 refugees mostly from South Sudan and Somalia. The camp was set up in 1992 following the arrival of thousands of Sudanese children fleeing the civil war.
In March 2021, the Kenyan government announced it would close the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps by June 30, 2022.
Zaatari Refugee Campwas established in Jordan in 2012 to house Syrian refugees. Today, it is the largest Syrian refugee camp in the world. The world’s first COVID-19 vaccination center in a refugee camp opened there in February 2021.
70 years of refugee travel
In 1951, the UN established the 1951 Refugee Convention, created to protect the rights of refugees in post-World War II Europe. In 1967, Congress expanded to address displacements in the rest of the world.
The infographic below highlights 70 years of refugee travel, from 1951 to 2020. The number of refugees has doubled over the past decade from 15 million in 2011 to 30 million in 2020.
The Palestinian refugee problem is the longest unresolved refugee problem in the world. On May 14, 1948, the British Mandate for Palestine expired, sparking the first Arab-Israeli war. Zionist militias expelled at least 750,000 Palestinians. According to figures compiled by the UNHCR, by 1952 the number of Palestinian refugees was 867,000. Today, that figure is 5.7 million.
Afghanistan has been devastated by four decades of war. From 1979 to 1989, the country was a scene for one of the last Cold War battles as Soviet troops waged a bloody guerrilla war against the Afghan mujahideen. For the next decade, the county struggled further. Just 12 years after the Soviet withdrawal, Afghanistan would find itself invaded again, this time by the US The highest number of Afghan refugees was recorded in 1990 where 6.3 million refugees were reported.
Which countries are expecting the most refugees today?
With 6.7 million people, Syrians are the largest refugee population today followed by Palestinians (5.7 million) and Venezuelans (4 million). As of 2020, 88 percent of the world’s refugees originate from just 12 countries.
In conclusion, 65 percent of the world’s refugees are hosted by only 16 countries. Turkey hosts the most refugees (3.7 million) followed by Jordan (3 million) and Colombia (1.7 million).
In Europe, Germany is home to about 1.2 million refugees, the highest on the continent.
According to the UNHCR, developing countries expect 86 percent of the world’s refugees.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]