Visualization of 70 years of refugee travel | Human Rights News

As we entered 2021, there were 82.4 million people worldwide displaced by conflict or persecution.

Thirty million of them are refugees, the rest have been internally displaced (48 million) or asylum seekers (4.1 million), according to the latest UNHCR report. Nearly half of these forcibly displaced people are children.

55 percent of refugees come from three countries: Syria, Palestine and Venezuela.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, everything else stopped, including economies, but wars and conflicts, violence and discrimination and persecution, all the factors that pushed these people to leave, continued, said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.

Refugee travel during 2020

In 2020, 1.27 million people from 64 countries became refugees. The infographic below shows the desperate journeys these people made despite the additional challenges posed by COVID-19.

Africa makes up more than a third of the displaced people in the world. By the end of 2020, at least 30.6 million people had been displaced across the continent.

In 2020, nearly 60,000 refugees fled Ethiopia to neighboring countries following violence in some parts of the East African country. In November 2020, fighting erupted in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray displacing more than one million people according to international organization for migration.

In the Middle East, Syrian refugees continued to flee their countries after 10 years of war, with nearly 134,000 registered fleeing by 2020. Half of them (65,000) fled to neighboring Turkey, which now hosts the largest community. the world’s largest refugee population 3.7 million people. That same year, nearly a quarter of Syrian refugees (32,500) arrived in Germany.

In Latin America, nearly 400,000 refugees fled Venezuela after a political and economic crisis in the country. Of these, 139,000 were registered fleeing to Peru, 80,000 to the Dominican Republic and 60,000 to Brazil.

In Asia, the UN registered at least 29,000 refugees from Myanmar. Almost all of these refugees arrived in neighboring India (17,000) and Bangladesh (12,000).

In Europe, at least 89,000 refugees fled Azerbaijan to Armenia after 44 days of fighting that broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed territory of Nago-Karabakh.

Across the Atlantic, during 2020, the United States hosted 8,500 refugees from 20 countries. Almost half of these refugees came from just three countries: Venezuela (1,600), El Salvador (1,200) and Guatemala (1,100). This is significantly lower than in 2019 when the country hosted 32,000 refugees.

Canada hosted 7,500 refugees from 21 countries in 2020. The main countries of origin were Nigeria (1,400), Iran (1,200) and Hungary (629). On the other side of the globe, Australia hosted only 956 refugees in 2020 mostly from Iran.

Where are the largest refugee camps?

Refugee camps aim at a temporary safe haven to meet the basic needs of refugees. However, many people end up living in these camps for decades. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Kenya: Many displaced persons spend more than 16 years living as refugees in a temporary shelter.

The infographic below highlights some of the largest refugee camps around the world.

Kampi Kutupalong in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, is the largest refugee camp in the world. It was formed unofficially in the early 1990s, as the Myanmars Rohingya minority began to flee some blows to them in Rakhine state.

In 2017, brutal shocks tore the state and the camp had to expand significantly, reaching a capacity of approximately 800,000 people.

On March 22, 2021, a large fire engulfed a neighboring refugee camp in Coxs Bazar. Fifteen people were killed and tens of thousands were left without their homes and belongings.

Smoke rises from a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali. It destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless. March 22, 2021 [Shafiqur Rahman/AP Photo]

Dadaab Refugee Complex in Kenya includes three large refugee camps Hagadera, Dagahaley and Ifo and accommodates more than 200,000 refugees near the border with Somalia. Dadaab was established in 1991 after the civil war in Somalia and expanded in 2011 after widespread drought and famine.

Kakuma Refugee Camp in northwestern Kenya is home to at least 150,000 refugees mostly from South Sudan and Somalia. The camp was set up in 1992 following the arrival of thousands of Sudanese children fleeing the civil war.

In March 2021, the Kenyan government announced it would close the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps by June 30, 2022.

Kenya said in March it planned to close two refugee camps housing more than 400,000 people [Tony Karumba/ AFP]

Zaatari Refugee Campwas established in Jordan in 2012 to house Syrian refugees. Today, it is the largest Syrian refugee camp in the world. The world’s first COVID-19 vaccination center in a refugee camp opened there in February 2021.

70 years of refugee travel

In 1951, the UN established the 1951 Refugee Convention, created to protect the rights of refugees in post-World War II Europe. In 1967, Congress expanded to address displacements in the rest of the world.

The infographic below highlights 70 years of refugee travel, from 1951 to 2020. The number of refugees has doubled over the past decade from 15 million in 2011 to 30 million in 2020.

The Palestinian refugee problem is the longest unresolved refugee problem in the world. On May 14, 1948, the British Mandate for Palestine expired, sparking the first Arab-Israeli war. Zionist militias expelled at least 750,000 Palestinians. According to figures compiled by the UNHCR, by 1952 the number of Palestinian refugees was 867,000. Today, that figure is 5.7 million.

Afghanistan has been devastated by four decades of war. From 1979 to 1989, the country was a scene for one of the last Cold War battles as Soviet troops waged a bloody guerrilla war against the Afghan mujahideen. For the next decade, the county struggled further. Just 12 years after the Soviet withdrawal, Afghanistan would find itself invaded again, this time by the US The highest number of Afghan refugees was recorded in 1990 where 6.3 million refugees were reported.

Which countries are expecting the most refugees today?

With 6.7 million people, Syrians are the largest refugee population today followed by Palestinians (5.7 million) and Venezuelans (4 million). As of 2020, 88 percent of the world’s refugees originate from just 12 countries.

In conclusion, 65 percent of the world’s refugees are hosted by only 16 countries. Turkey hosts the most refugees (3.7 million) followed by Jordan (3 million) and Colombia (1.7 million).

In Europe, Germany is home to about 1.2 million refugees, the highest on the continent.

According to the UNHCR, developing countries expect 86 percent of the world’s refugees.