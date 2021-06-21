International Yoga Day 2021: 10 things you need to know about the day | Latest India News





On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day, months after Prime Minister Modi proposed the idea.

India, along with the world, is celebrating International Yoga Day on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion when he said that yoga has emerged as a ray of hope in the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event this year is a television program which started at 6.30am. This is the seventh edition of International Yoga Day. In a statement Sunday, Ayush Ministry, the nodal ministry for International Yoga Day, highlighted the role of Yoga in one’s overall well-being, through various activities organized prior to the annual event. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s speech, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a short speech that yoga is not only helping people in different countries, it is seen as India’s gift to the world. As part of the celebration of International Yoga Day, individuals now participate in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration / performance of yoga. Here are 10 things you need to know about International Yoga Day: For the second year in a row, International Yoga Day is being celebrated digitally due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19). This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Wellness’.

According to the United Nations, this year’s theme is relevant “to our time in a society still recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19)”. He also said that yoga can help people deal with crises such as depression and anxiety by increasing physical and mental health.

The live yoga demonstration on Monday will be followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus respectively: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Hegde, Dr Hamsaji Jayareva, OP Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Motra BK Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi.

The Ministry of Culture will organize a special drive called ‘Yoga An Indian Heritage’ in 75 cultural heritage sites on Monday. In an official statement, the Ministry informed that the car is part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign and will witness the active participation of all bodies of the ministry.

Ayush Ministry has identified 25 Fit India Yoga Centers ahead of International Yoga Day. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will on Monday present Fit India certificates to institutions located across the country.

Indian missions abroad have been coordinating activities on the eve of International Yoga Day. According to Ayush’s ministry, the day will be observed in about 190 countries.

The India Post will issue a special cancellation stamp on all reserved posts on June 21 to capture the essence of International Yoga Day. The special pictorial cancellation stamp will be a note or ink impression with a graphic design with International Yoga Day 2021 written in Hindi and English.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are organizing mega vaccinations on International Yoga Day. According to Madhya Pradesh chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state government aims to inoculate more than one million people in a single day today. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, meanwhile, said a goal has been set to vaccinate 2,50,000 people during this inoculation machine.

Observing International Yoga Day is a global activity and preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months before June 21st. Millions of people enter Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of the observation of International Yoga Day every year. SHUT

