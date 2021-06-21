Australia accused of becoming one of the most secretive democracies in the world World News

The Australian printing of information seen as essential to a free and open media is at the center of allegations that the country has become one of the most secretive democracies in the world.

Last week, a former Australian spy was convicted of his unconfirmed role as a whistleblower who uncovered an espionage operation against the East Timor government.

Case is the latest high-profile case in a national system in which privacy laws, some dating back to the colonial era, are used regularly to print information. Police have also threatened to prosecute journalists who exposed war crimes charges against Australian special forces in Afghanistan, or bureaucrats plan to allow an intelligence agency to spy on Australian citizens.

Australians do not even know the name of the former spy convicted on Friday. The Canberra court register listed him as Witness K. His lawyer referred to him with more respect as Mr K in court.

K spent the two-day hearing in a box constructed of black screens to hide his identity. The public and the media were sent out of the courtroom when the classified evidence was discussed, which was about half the time.

The only sign that someone was actually inside the box was when a voice said guilty after K was asked how he pleaded guilty.

The Australian government has refused to comment on allegations that K led an Australian Intelligence Service operation that set up a government office in the East Timorese capital in 2004, during negotiations to separate oil and gas revenues from the seabed that separates the two. countries.

The government revoked Ks’s passport before he testified at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2014 in support of East Timorese, who argued the treaty was invalid because Australia failed to negotiate in good faith by engaging in espionage.

There was no evidence heard in open court of a correctional operation, which the media reported was carried out under the guise of a foreign aid program.

K was given a suspended sentence of three months. If he were to be sent to jail, there were court orders designed to conceal his previous espionage career by limiting what he could say to friends and associates to explain his plight.

He had faced two years in prison. Since his inception, Australia has continued to tighten controls on secrecy, increasing the maximum sentence to 10 years.

Since there was a lack of transparency such as Ks’s prosecution, it was a major improvement in Australia’s treatment of another intelligence officer known as Witness J.

J has been described by the media as the only person in Australian history to have been tried, convicted and imprisoned in secret. But no one seems to know for sure.

As with K, it is illegal to reveal the identity of Js.

J pleaded guilty in a closed courtroom at the same Canberra courthouse in 2018 to charges of mishandling classified information and potentially revealing the identity of Australian agents. He spent 15 months in prison.

The secret court hearing and imprisonment were made public only in late 2019 because J took legal action against the Australian government in the Capital Territory, claiming that his human rights had been violated by police raiding his prison cell in search of a memoir he was writing.

Angry lawyers then called for the first major revision of nations’ secrecy laws since 2010. Reporters as well as journalists are currently under threat from more than 70 anti-terrorism and anti-security laws passed by Parliament since the attacks. September 11 in the US

Andrew Wilkie, a former intelligence government analyst whistleblower who is now an independent federal lawmaker, is a vocal critic of national security that is used as an excuse to protect paranoia and protect embarrassment.

Wilkie opposed the prosecution of K and his former attorney Bernard Collaery. Collaery is battling an accusation he plotted with K to reveal East Timor secrets and wants his trial open.

“I have no doubt that one of the reasons for the secrecy surrounding the K and Collaery affair is the great political embarrassment we were spying on one of the poorest countries in the world to gain an edge in a business negotiation,” Wilkie said.

Wilkie resigned from his intelligence job at the Office of National Assessment a few days before Australian troops joined US and British forces in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He publicly argued that Iraq did not pose a sufficient threat to order the invasion and that there was no evidence linking the Iraqi government to al-Qaeda.

I basically accused the government of lying, Wilkie said.

Although the government tried to discredit him, Wilkie said he was never threatened with prosecution for disclosing classified information.

For many, the Australian authorities took a step too far in June 2019 in their attempt to crack down on whistleblowers, intimidate journalists and protect government secrets.

Police raided the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst and the next day the headquarters of Australian Broadcasting Corp. Both media outlets had used leaked government documents as the basis for public-interest journalism.

The search warrants were issued under section 70 of the 1914 Crime Act, which prohibits a government employee from sharing information without the supervisor’s permission.

This section has been replaced by national security legislation that expanded crime to include a government employee who shares opinions or reports conversations among others.

Media law experts Johan Lidberg and Denis Muller say Australia is the only country in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance that includes the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand that gives its security agencies the power to issue search warrants against journalists on the hunt for public interest whistleblowers in the name of national security.

Police ruled in May last year that there was insufficient evidence to charge Smethurst, the journalist, over an article published in April 2018. It had reported that the two heads of government departments planned to create new espionage forces that would allow an intelligence agency to legally spy on Australian Citizens.

Prosecutors also ruled in October last year that the public interest does not require prosecution of ABC reporter Dan Oakes over a televised investigation in July 2017 that Australian suspected troops killed unarmed men and children in Afghanistan in possible war crimes .

But David McBride, a former Australian Army lawyer who admits to leaking classified documents to ABC, is battling multiple charges. He estimates he faces up to 50 years in prison for being a whistleblower.

There have been two parliamentary inquiries into press freedom since the police raids, but progress towards change has been criticized as slow and weak.

The Joint Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, which has sealed many of the problem security laws, said many petitions for change warned that “the balance in legislation and culture within the Australian Government has removed transparency and over-commitment to secrecy.

A Senate committee inquiry into press freedom last month made several recommendations, mostly for more government investigations. The committee asked whether secret acts of information should be changed to include a claim for damages, and whether journalists still had to prove that an unauthorized disclosure was in the public interest.

Wilkie, the lawmaker, argues that Australia has pushed to become a pre-police state through embracing secrecy.

It is now memorable when a government puts something into a national security need for secrecy, Wilkie said. We do not make an eyelid anymore. We need to get angry.