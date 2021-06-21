Telangana Min Harish Raos caravan meets by accident, no one is hurt





State Finance Minister Harish Rao was returning from Siddipet, where he had participated in official programs alongside Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana T Finance Minister Harish Rao escaped unharmed when his convoy of vehicles collided with an accident in Siddipet district on Sunday evening. Vehicles in the minister’s convoy collided with each other when the security vehicle driving the convoy had to use surprise brakes to avoid hitting some wild boar, police said. The incident happened near Nagula Banda in the Kondapaka mandala when the minister was returning to Hyderabad from Siddipet. The cars in which the minister and his security guards were traveling suffered some damage in the collision. Harish Rao and his assistants escaped unharmed. The accident happened when the driver of the pilot vehicle put the brakes on while some wild boar suddenly entered the road. Harish Rao arrived in Hyderabad by another car. Upon learning of the incident, Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called the minister, who is also his nephew, and asked about his well-being. Earlier in the day, Harish Rao, along with the Prime Minister, had attended an official program in Siddipet. As part of his tour of the district, the Prime Minister inaugurated various officers including the Police Commissioner and an Integrated Collectors Complex. Harish Rao is also TRS MLA from the Siddipet Assembly constituency. During my return trip from Siddipet to Hyderabad, my car encountered an accident near Kondapaka. I’m sure my driver and the gunman suffered minor injuries. They are safe too. I urge friends and loved ones not to worry, Harish Rao wrote on Twitter on the night of June 21st. Earlier this month, on June 9, a young man tried to kill himself by throwing himself on the road of the Harish Raos vehicle outside Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office of Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos. The incident occurred shortly before a cabinet meeting that the KCR had called to make a decision regarding the blockade in the state. The young man, along with his brother, allegedly took the step by claiming that police did not pay attention to their complaints in a civil dispute case. With IANS entries Read also: KTR is looking for a vaccine testing lab in Hyderabad to speed up production Dalit activists question Telangana government’s move to sell public land to raise revenue







