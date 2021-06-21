Oil prices rise as Iran’s nuclear talks drag on





Nuclear talks in Iran stalled after hardline judge Raisi elected president

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are rising for 4 weeks in a row

Taking during summer trips to the northern hemisphere supports oil SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday, backed by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive Iran’s nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resumption of supplies by the producer. and OPEC. Brent crude for August gained 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 73.86 a barrel at 0344 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $ 72.05 a barrel, up 41 cents, or 0.6%. Both standards have risen for the past four weeks amid optimism about the pace of global vaccinations and an increase in summer travel. Refunds have increased spot crude premiums in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs. Read more “Demand growth in the northern hemisphere this summer is so strong that the market is increasingly concerned about further withdrawals of inventories,” ANZ analysts said in a note. Negotiations to revive Iran’s nuclear deal took a break Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election. Two diplomats said they expected a break of about 10 days. Read more Elections could delay the nuclear deal as Iran has insisted that US sanctions imposed on Raisi be lifted before an agreement can be reached, analysts at ANZ, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING said. However, CBA analyst Vivek Dhar said Raisi’s victory is unlikely to thwart efforts to revive the nuclear deal given possible economic expectations for Iran if sanctions are lifted. Oil prices are also pulling support from forecasts for limited US output growth. OPEC officials have heard from industry experts that growth in U.S. oil production is likely to remain limited in 2021 despite rising prices, OPEC sources said last week, giving the group more power to manage the market in the short term ahead of a potentially strong shale production growth of 2022. read more “We expect strong demand and supply to be tight,” said Phillips Futures analyst Avtar Sandu, adding that investors were looking to the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with its allies for the supply perspective. Higher U.S. refinery processing rates have narrowed WTI’s first-month low in Brent to below $ 2 a barrel for the first time since November, limiting U.S. crude exports to global markets, analysts said. Still, the number of oil rigs in the U.S., an early indicator of future production, rose by eight last week to 373, the highest since April 2020, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. showed. . Reporting by Florence Tan; Edited by Himani Sarkar Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

