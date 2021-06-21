UK Travel Chiefs Will Challenge Fourth Block Warning

The rate of coronavirus infection in Britain is widening a rift between airlines and health authorities over the government’s decision to maintain some of the strictest travel rules in Europe.

Travel industry officials plan to hold events Wednesday in London, Edinburgh and Belfast to draw attention to the estimated 195,000 jobs they say are at risk from restrictions on overseas travel. An advisor from Meanwhile Public Health England warned that a fourth national blockade could be needed this year to control the virus.

These conflicting priorities are shattering the political consensus that Boris Johnson has enjoyed in tackling the pandemic, sharpening the focus on an industry that employs 860,000 people and has been shut down by government rules. It has put the Prime Minister on a collision course with members of Parliament increasingly concerned about the damage to the economy.

“The UK aviation industry has been hit hardest in Europe,” Brian Strutton, general secretary of the British Airways Pilots Association, said on Sunday. “Desperate ministers give the impression of deliberate aviation attack and torture of the public with their mixed messages during the summer holidays.”

Bright skies Air travel wakes up in Europe, while the UK lags behind Source: ZAP



Under current rules, travelers arriving in the UK must quarantine unless they come from 11 jurisdictions listed in the green, none of which are major tourist destinations.

The number of flights in and out of the UK has dropped 73% from 2019 levels, eliminating or placing over 860,000 jobs in travel and tourism, according to BALPA. Last week, Italy said it would require UK residents to quarantine for five days upon arrival to prevent new infections.

The British government on Sunday signaled that its restrictions would continue and suggested that British residents take a holiday home. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said “normal” vacations would never happen “this year” due to rising Covid-19 cases.

“There will have to be significant exchanges,” Buckland said Sky News Trevor Phillips show. “We have tried to strike the right balance between the natural need in some cases for international travel, but also the necessity to make sure we do everything we can at home to contain and prevent the unintentional spread of new variants.”

The government will abide by the current rules until the end of July, shattering hopes for a relief by July 5, the Telegraph reported Sunday night, citing unidentified senior government sources.

Block warning

Health authorities were cautious about efforts to ease the rules. Calum Semple, a member of the Emergency Science Advisory Group advising the government, warned of a “rather miserable” winter ahead “because other respiratory viruses will come back and bite us hard enough.”

“The extra time to vaccinate more people, to get two doses of vaccination to as many people as possible will mean that what we are seeing with this wave will not look the same as the previous waves we have seen. in this country, ”Semple told Times Radio.

Public Health England is recommending that the UK move slowly towards reopening the economy, allowing more people to get two doses of vaccines. The rising level of issues is now worrying, said Susan Hopkins, director of strategic response at the health authority.

“We may have to make further blockages this winter” if hospitals become overcrowded, Hopkins said. “Andrew Marr Show” in British Broadcasting Corp. “We need to rest mostly at home this summer.”

Local maintenance EU sunspots attract visitors from Germany, France and each other Source: Cirium



Conservative members of Parliament along with the travel industry are eager to save tourism before a second summer is lost to the virus. Liam Fox, the former Conservative cabinet minister in charge of trade policy, urged the government to find a way for those who have received two doses of a vaccine to travel without quarantine.

“The world cannot be closed,” Fox wrote in the Mail on Sunday. “Sooner or later, we will have to learn to live with Covid-19 just as we have learned to live with other viral diseases.”

There are also signs that some figures in the Labor opposition are getting tired of supporting the government for the virus. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said there are limits to what the public can tolerate.

“I do not think we should take unnecessary risks at this particular moment in time, but it should be this irreversible process that the prime minister has talked about,” Burnham said on the Marr program. “I do not think we can ask people to leave their lives waiting for much longer.”

