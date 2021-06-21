Mistakes need to be addressed: anger in South Africa as the third wave hits | South Africa

Governments across Africa are trying to boost health systems and speed up vaccinations as the third wave of Covid-19 infections threatens to overwhelm hospitals and kill tens of thousands of people.

South Africa, the most hit country on the continent, has reported a doubling of new daily cases over the past two weeks, with no sign of growth slowing.

Gauteng Province is home to a quarter of the country’s 60 million people, and the administrative capital, Pretoria, and the financial center Johannesburg are the epicenter of the recent eruption, accounting for about 60% of the country’s recent daily growth.

Hospitals and health workers are close to overcrowding. A major hospital closed earlier this year after a fire and other large facilities were closed due to a lack of trained staff. Doctors are making dozens of phone calls to provide a bed for critically ill patients.

South Africa has already suffered two major waves, bringing its official death toll to 60,000, though over-mortality figures reveal that at least another 100,000 people are likely to have died in the pandemic.

Last week, Cyril Ramaphosa, the president, imposed light restrictions that most experts have said are unlikely to bring much change.

Government expectations are low, with much outrage over a series of corruption scandals involving Covid-19 spending. Earlier this month, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was forced to step down while allegations of inadequacy in awarding Covid-19 response contracts were being investigated.

Zweli Mkhize, former health minister, receiving a Covid vaccine in February. He resigned this month over a corruption scandal. Photos: Reuters

About 60 residents of Union Street, a narrow alley in Soweto, said they have learned the hard way of not hoping for much. All times were bad. It has always been hard here. But this is really worse. We now have orphans in our church, said Leonard Magrwanya, 74.

I trust in God. I have faith in God. One day Covid will end and we can return to normalcy, but that lies only in the power of God, he said.

South Africa had many advantages over other African countries before the Covid crisis: a greater ability to borrow money, a broader public health system reinforced by a large private sector, world-class scientists and long experience of pandemic treatment.

However, after a response praised at first, the authorities have struggled. The economic damage caused by the pandemic has already been great.

Tasneena Sylvester, 35, who has lived on Union Street for 11 years, lost her job as a cleaner and her husband was fired by the construction firm that had hired him for years during the difficult blockade in March and April last year.

Now the couple and their three children live on government leaflets and spend their days watching Netflix television and pirated movies marketed on USB drives.

I want education for my kids, and a job to survive. But now there is nothing, she said.

In the small hut that is the headquarters of the Soweto Kliptown Youth organization, Bob Nameng, the 51-year-old founder, accused the government of abusing the crisis.

There is a lot of corruption. The rich are taking advantage of the tears of the poor. The poor are crying. The rich are jumping, he said.

Bob Nameng, founder of Soweto Kliptown Youth. Photos: Jason Burke / The Guardian

Nameng said he believed the ruling African National Congress, in power since 1994, had become the opposite of what the Soweto people fought for during the long battle against the racist, repressive apartheid regime.

They care about no one but themselves. We supported the ANC but we are not always in the habit. They have lost a lot of votes. A hungry is an angry man, he said.

The vaccination campaign rocking from South Africa has yet to reach more than one in 30 of the population, as a series of mistakes and disasters were compounded by poor decision-making, critics say.

The officials were slow to start discussions with manufacturers, and the talks were subsequently held by the bureaucracy and internal factional battles.

The UN-backed Covax program delivered one million AstraZeneca hits, which were withdrawn after it became clear they were less effective against the new local variant.

Finally, a consignment of 2 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines had to be destroyed when regulators ruled it could have been contaminated following safety and sanitation violations at a U.S. plant

With rich nations in the west buying millions of doses for their population, it has been difficult to secure supplies for South Africa.

What has forced us has been the lack of vaccines. All provinces and the private sector have been trying to open up additional areas, said Nicholas Crisp, deputy director general of the health department.

The vaccination campaign has also been suspended over the weekends to allow health workers to rest, and because there is no overtime budget.

At a press conference last week, caretaker health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane promised the campaign would accelerate as enough shots finally began to arrive and said army doctors would be brought in to strengthen health system in Gauteng.

A major problem is vaccine reluctance. In a recent poll, 67% said they would definitely get the vaccine, with 18% saying they would not. The poll found that those who think Ramaphosa and his government are doing a bad job are less likely to accept a vaccine.

On Union Street, some even doubt the existence of Covid-19.

I think everything is fabricated. They want us to believe there is Covid and follow their instructions. And I have heard that vaccines shut down your body system, said Jemima Dtadegane, 54.

Officials say they are aware of the problem and will try to communicate better in the future. After widespread interaction in the first months of the pandemic, government ministers and specialists rarely provided information. Ramaphosa has limited interference in rare speeches on television.

Alex van den Heever, professor of public administration at the University of Wits, Johannesburg, said not knowing the true number of pandemic deaths, as revealed by excessive mortality figures rather than hospital-registered deaths, stemmed from a political decision taken early.

They wanted to ensure that pandemic management was seen by the ANC and that negative issues were minimized. This is an improper purpose. Information should be made public, mistakes should be addressed and any questions answered, he said. The reality is that we have had a severe, severe epidemic.

Most Union Street residents have seen images from the US or Europe, and are aware that the pandemic is falling there.

In rich countries, they are going and working. They have better governments, I think, Rebecca Mfungquza, 23. Maybe they can help us a little. We need.