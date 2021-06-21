



Hundreds of jobs and millions of pounds of investment could be created by exploiting the potential of South Downs National Park for wine production, according to a new report.

The national park, which lies 87 miles from Beachy Head in East Sussex in Winchester, Hampshire, has been home to winemakers since Roman times – and currently has 51 vineyards and 11 wineries.

But the report conducted by Vinescapes consulting found that currently only 0.4 per cent of the agricultural land in the national park is used for viticulture, with up to 34 per cent being suitable for vineyards. The authors found that there had already been a 90 per cent increase in vineyard coverage in the national park since 2016, with about five new vineyards planted each year. These wine businesses employ 358 people and attract 33,000 visitors each year, contributing 24 24.5 million to the local economy and 54 54 million to the wider economy. The study identifies 39,700 hectares of land suitable for viticulture and if only one-tenth of this land were to be used, it would be an area larger than the entire summer growing sector in the UK (3,500 ha in 2019) – enabling production of 22 million bottles of wine. The report also suggests that 800 full-time jobs could be created with a contribution of 12 127 million to the UK economy along with 75,000 visits from tourists if wine production doubles from its current size. Nick Heasman, a village and national park policy manager who commissioned the study, said climate change could increase grape growing opportunities in the region. He said: “Commercial vineyards have existed in the national park area since the 1950s and there are references to vineyards in the region dating back to Roman times. Ana Maria Malancu picking grapes on the Nyetimber estate in West Sussex “Then, as now, the unique nature of the South Downs National Park provides a working landscape that helps produce world-class wines. “This study is really important – in terms of improving our understanding of the current viticulture sector in the National Park and also the potential for wine production to grow steadily. “Climate change is definitely having an impact and, with warmer wines predicted in the future, we know that farmers and land managers can look at opportunities to grow grapes on their land. “More viticulture obviously has the potential to help our local communities thrive and thrive, but at the heart of our thinking is that any growth must be environmentally sustainable.” Brad Greatrix, winemaker at Nyetimber, said the South Downs provided an ideal environment for growth and he was already watching his production increase. Bolney Wine Estate is on the edge of the South Downs He said: “Six of our 11 vineyards are located in or at the bottom of the South Downs, and in addition to providing a beautiful vista for us and habitat for local flora and fauna, it also has an effect on wine quality. “South Downs provide shelter for our vines from the coastal weather and therefore play a vital role in providing the microclimate to optimize the slow and gradual ripening of our grapes. Importantly, the South Downs National Park and surrounding areas also contain pockets of foam and green soil, which together with the South Downs protective effect create ideal vineyard areas with world-class potential. “We can safely say that some of the complexity and finesse for which our wines are known is related to our proximity to the South Downs. “We are excited by the growing popularity and demand for Nyetimber and as such we are looking to increase our production to two million bottles a year in the next three to five years, from the current one million.”







