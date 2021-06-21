Corona Vaccine India: Covid-19 centralized free vaccination policy starts today India News





NEW DELHI: The policy of free centralized vaccination started on Monday under which the government will provide the free Covid-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens over 18 years of age.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in a televised address to the nation, saying the central government would take over vaccination nationwide and the Center would provide 75 percent of the vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens over age 18 years.

The center will also address the 25 percent vaccination that was with states so far under the previously announced liberalization plan.

At a conference Friday, the health ministry had said states would play a facilitating role by pooling the demand and vaccination capabilities of private hospitals in the state and ensuring the administration of vaccinations.

“There will be a systematic flow of vaccines in the private sector as well. I hope that in this way, there will be a lot of energy in private sector participation and vaccination sites will increase,” Dr VK Paul, member, said Niti Health Aayog. “From June 21 (International Yoga Day), the Center will provide free vaccines to states,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“Whether they are poor, lower middle class, middle class, or upper middle class, under the central government program, everyone will receive free vaccines,” the prime minister said.

Private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 percent and inoculate those willing to pay for their strokes. However, they can not charge more than 150 Rs as a service fee per dose above the fixed price of the vaccine, the Prime Minister said.

The health minister had stated that the maximum price that can be charged per dose from private vaccine centers for the three vaccines currently available in the country – Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covax and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

Prior to taking over the Center, it was the responsibility of state governments to purchase and administer 50 percent of vaccines for citizens between the ages of 18 and 45. The center provided free vaccines at a cost to people aged 45 and over.

The prime ministers of several states had urged the Center to provide vaccines as manufacturers refused to supply directly. The shortage forced many vaccination centers across the country to close.

The Supreme Court had also criticized the Center for its ‘liberalized’ vaccination policy for the 18-45 age group, calling it ‘arbitrary and irrational’. The bench, run by Justice DY Chandrachud, had asked the Center about Rs 35,000 earmarked for vaccine procurement in the Union Budget.

According to the union health ministry, up to 27,66,93,572 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide so far, including 38,10,554 on Sunday.

Up to 5,42,21,110 citizens in the age group 18-44 years and 14,42,38,142 0 over the age of 45 have received their first dose. 70,65,889 health care workers, 90,32,813 front line workers, 12,27,088 between the ages of 18-44 and 3,36,80,696 over the age of 45 are fully vaccinated.

According to a statement on Sunday, more than 29.10 crore (29,10,54,050) doses of vaccine have been provided to the States and Union Territories so far by the Center through the Government of India (no cost channel) and through direct procurement of the state.

More than 3.06 crore (3,06,34,638) doses of Covid vaccines are still available with UT / states to administer, the statement said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos