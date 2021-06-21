A summary of the morning news: British scientists warn of ‘miserable winter’, world celebrates International Yoga Day and more, World News





Briefly the morning news: In this newsletter we present the biggest developments of June 21, 2021. In Ethiopia, what is being advertised after the first elections of the country will start today and marks the first challenge for those in power. The load of Brazil COVID-19 cases continues to be heavy with over 44,000 daily cases reported in the hit country, where protesters recently demanded the resignation of President Bolsonaro for his coronavirus response. In the UK, scientists have warned against a severe winter due to respiratory diseases which could hamper the country’s Covid vaccination rates. In other news, the world celebrates International Yoga Day today! These and more below – click on the title to read the full story. Wretched winter ahead due to new respiratory viruses: British scientists Due to the expected emergence of new respiratory viruses, British scientists have predicted a “rather miserable winter” for the country, with future blockages a possibility. Chile says the assembly to draft the new constitution will begin work on July 4th Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday the assembly to draft a new constitution for the copper-producing country, replacing the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, will hold its first session on July 4th. Saudi-led coalition destroys drone shot down by Yemen’s Houthis: State TV The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Sunday it had shot down a drone launched by the Iran-linked Houthi movement toward the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state television reported. Ethiopians vote in what the government proposes as the first free elections Ethiopians vote Monday in national and regional elections that the prime minister has billed as proof of his commitment to democracy after decades of oppressive rule in Africa’s second most populous country. The most premature baby in the world fights all chances to celebrate its first birthday The most premature baby in the world has survived a year after the hardships of courage. The baby was born five months prematurely at Childrens Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brazil reports 44,178 new cases of coronavirus, 1,025 deaths Brazil registered 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Have a stronger military presence in Asia to tackle China: Japan urges European nations As Tokyo tries to put “tremendous pressure” on Beijing to counter China’s dominance in the area, Japan’s defense minister has urged European nations to have a stronger military presence in Asia-Pacific. Hong Kong Apple Daily will close within days, says jailed tycoon’s adviser Jimmy Lai Hong Kong-based pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to close “within days” after authorities freeze the company’s assets under a comprehensive national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday. The UK launches plan to take advantage of advances in science and technology Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would lead a new effort to take advantage of scientific and technological advances made in Britain with a program to conduct research in areas that will benefit the public good Times Square celebrates International Yoga Day with over 3,000 yogis The Seventh International Day of Yoga was celebrated Sunday at the Times Square icon in New York

