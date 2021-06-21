NSW sought to build 5,000 new social housing units a year to boost industry and fight the homeless | HOUSING

The community housing sector has asked the NSW government to increase social housing to 5,000 homes a year in the state in a pre-budget appeal, arguing that this would stimulate the construction industry and deal with the homeless in the same time.

There are more than 50,000 households on the NSW social housing waiting list, says the Community Housing Industry Association. Some families will wait for five to 10 years to be housed.

In the meantime, those families are homeless, often on the couch, which in pandemic times has increased the risks of an already vulnerable group.

A new study by Capital Economics says that based on the OECD average NSW currently has a shortage of 70,000 social housing units, while previous modeling from NSW University has estimated that the real shortage is more than 135,000 social housing units.

Equity Economics predicts that NSW will have to build an average of another 5,000 social housing units per year over the next 30 years to meet and maintain the OECD average.

The NSW government announced $ 812 million toward the supply and maintenance of new social housing in the state budget in recent years, but that would provide only 780 new properties over the next two years, says Equity Economics.

By comparison, he says the Victorian government has pledged to build more than 9,300 social housing and 2,900 affordable and market houses in their latest budget.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic there has been a heated debate over how best to stimulate the construction sector, which is a key part of the Australian economy.

The federal government has favored direct grants to homeowners to build new homes or renovate existing homes.

But Labor and some economists have argued that Covid-19 presents a unique opportunity to increase the stock of social housing and alleviate the social problems caused by homelessness.

The Capital Economics report reveals that distributing the extra social housing needed through partnerships with community housing providers would generate a return on investment of more than 50% higher from the perspective of NSW governments compared to distribution through public housing.

Based on a model development, this would require approximately $ 2.2 billion a year in construction and land costs if NSW were to build all of these shelters through its Corporation and Housing, the report said.

However, the NSW government can, utilizing the ability of the community housing sectors to borrow and receive additional commune funds, provide these 5,000 additional housing units per year for less.

He estimates the government would save $ 631 million if all the extra housing were built by the community sector and $ 316 million if 50-50 were delivered through community housing and the Land and Housing Corporation states.

The community housing sector hopes the NSW government will make a significant commitment to these weeks’ state budget, which will be submitted on Tuesday.

She argues that spending will create nine jobs for every $ 1 million in housing investment, reduce the number of families who are homeless or at risk, and reduce demand and competition in the private rental market especially for costly properties. lower for low-income families.

It would also remove pressure from accommodation services in crisis, the association says.