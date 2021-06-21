Will the Delta coronavirus variant cancel Europe’s summer holidays? – POLITICS

Press play to listen to this article

Vacationers worried about the Delta coronavirus variant destroying their holiday plans can rest carefully as long as Europe continues to push vaccinations and throws in any outbreaks.

This is what most experts are saying about the Delta variant, first identified in India, as it covers the whole of the UK, increasing infection levels since mid-May to a high of 11,007 cases Thursday. In a country where 60 percent of adults have had two doses of the vaccine and 80 percent at least one dose, Delta now accounts for 99 per cent of infections and has caused the government to delay a full reopening in England until mid-July.

Wales follow the example on Thursday, delaying a final easing of restrictions as First Minister Mark Drakeford warned that a third wave was “certainly taking place”.

And now, Europe is watching closely if these cases translate into serious illness and death.

So far, deaths in the UK have remained stable and low, mostly in single daily figures. But hospitalizations have been crawl up this month in line with analyzes from Scotland that found the variant doubles the risk of hospitalization.

It all started in April, when the UK attended travel ban delay from India until April 23, even in the devastating crisis of that country. In the four weeks before this decision, 425 travelers arriving from India tested positive, or 6 percent of arrivals. At that point, 63 percent of the British had had their first dose of the vaccine, but only 23 per cent of their second dose.

This gap may have had major consequences for the subsequent spread of the variant. The dose number is crucial in assessing the risk of the Delta variant, as two shots provide significantly better protection than one, according to UK data this week.

And now, concern is growing that the Delta variant is appearing in Europe, counting around one with a figure case percentages.

So all eyes are on the UK to see if enough has been done to prevent another wave of deaths and most importantly, to allow pandemic-tired Europeans a much-needed break.

Countries such as Germany, Belgium and Ireland are staying vigilant and have introduced stricter entry requirements for travelers from the UK, demanding quarantine and testing. The Delta variant in Germany now accounts for 6 percent of all cases, “but the share is growing,” Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, warned on Friday.

“We were very focused in the UK,” said Steven Van Gucht, a Belgian virologist who serves as federal government spokesman for COVID-19 and head of viral diseases at the Sciensano National Institute of Public Health. We were waiting to see if the UK would be “able to control this explosion, what kind of measures they use. But they were also monitoring the situation in Belgium.”

Careful optimism

In recent weeks, Belgium, like everywhere else in Europe, has reopened society to near-normal. Bars and restaurants are buzzing, terraces are merging and gyms are pumping up.

And yet, the country has not seen a projected increase in cases, Van Gucht noted. The rate of infection is falling while hospital intensive care units are being emptied and deaths from COVID-19 are falling.

But, in his view, the good news for the good news is: “It makes it really hard to talk about any kind of pause in relaxation or postponing relaxation or austerity in the future” because of the Delta variant.

Van Gucht and other scientists made that point when they warned the government against opening too soon, ahead of its last coronavirus meeting on June 4th. “But the message was more or less ignored,” he said.

He also said that while infection rates are falling, the accounting rate for Delta is rising, while the share of the Alpha variant, first identified in the UK, is falling. “Alpha used to be 90 percent, now 80 percent,” he said. “Last week, Delta accounted for about 4 percent of cases.”

Without the political will to consider further restrictions, he said, the next best solution is to keep up the pace of vaccinations.

“We do not have this pressure on absolute numbers from the Delta variant, and hopefully we can be able to avoid it if we vaccinate quickly enough,” he said.

“We still have a few weeks before the Delta variant becomes dominant,” he said, based on rough estimates obtained from the growth rate elsewhere.

Currently, about 29 percent have been fully vaccinated in Belgium and about 51 percent have had at least one dose.

More broadly, the good news is that vaccines still work against the variant, albeit with a slightly lower protection than against the Alpha variant. Data from a Scottish study calculated 70 per cent protection from two doses of each vaccine, while data from the UK set rates at 96 per cent protection from two doses of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine and 92 per cent with two doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca stroke

Exchange issues

Spain is doing almost as well in vaccination rates as Belgium and, coupled with a very high rate of natural immunity believed to be much higher than reportedly the country is holding the tide against the Delta variant, said Vicente Soriano, director of infectious diseases at the Madrids Universidad Internacional de la Rioja. Citing data from Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, he said between 5 and 7 percent of Spain cases are related to the variant.

Although the rate of Delta infections is growing exponentially, these reasons may help explain why Spain did not experience another wave after the Easter celebrations, along with vaccinations that were distributed mainly to vulnerable groups and care workers, he argued.

There are also ongoing measures such as masks and social distancing, while warm weather is allowing for more outdoor activities, he said. While nightclubs remain closed, some are experimenting with outdoor facilities with public health measures such as pre-entry testing. However, for the relief of locals and vacationers, the masks will no longer be mandatory outside of Spain from 26 June.

These days, the number of people Soriano sees in his COVID-19 clinic has dropped dramatically compared to three or four months ago.

Spain is among the easiest places for British entry, with no quarantine or COVID-19 testing requirements. Only those traveling directly from India should quarantine for 10 days, which can be shortened to seven with a negative test that day. Meanwhile, people coming from other countries at risk, can enter by presenting evidence of complete vaccination, negative test result or natural immunity.

But the Delta variant looks great. And it is already a concern in neighboring Portugal, which alone surrounded Lisbon for weekend trips following a local increase in Delta-run cases.

“Our biggest concern now” is the Delta version of the community broadcast, said Javier Segura del Pozo, an epidemiologist and vice-president of the Madrid public health association. At the same time, the country is under pressure to open up to tourists, especially from the UK, who significantly support national income each year.

“In a sense, I would prefer controls or greater obstacles to controlling the relationship between the UK and Spain,” he said. “But there is economic pressure to make it easier for British tourists to get here.”

While del Pozo declined to say if another wave is coming, saying there is not enough clear data, Soriano is more optimistic.

What we have seen since February is something incredible, he said, calling it vaccine protection better than we expected.

That protection will be enough this summer to protect against variants, including Delta, as long as vaccinations continue at a pace and, most importantly, people get their second dose, he said.

Fist-bridge-marks

While much of Europe is seeing declining infection rates, there are some pockets where cases are rising again, including Malta and Iceland, but this starts at very low rates.

Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said it is difficult to say how much of this increase comes from variants, in part because sequence samples are limited.

She also stressed that “non-pharmaceutical interventions are currently declining”, which could also affect the counting of cases. This relaxation of mask requirements and social distance rules should not happen too soon, she said, or it could produce another rapid increase in cases among the unvaccinated.

Allyson Pollock, clinical professor of public health at the University of Newcastle, is less concerned. “The public should not worry about variants,” she said, calling them “a normal evolution of viruses.”

Instead, governments need to strengthen their public health control systems to locally attack any outbreaks as soon as they are detected, argued Pollack, who has criticized the UK government’s approach as overly centralized.

This effort should order local outbreak teams to work in the field to help identify symptomatic cases through testing and tracking their contacts; following them and supporting them while isolated; and deploy case detection back into the health system to monitor them.

If countries fail to realize this, she warned, we will be in the same mess when we get another ridiculous variant because we have not built local control over the outbreak of public health.

Then there is the issue of low vaccination intake between certain regions and communities one of the biggest obstacles in Belgium and elsewhere, Van Gucht warned.

Belgium is doing well overall, he said, but vaccination reception is higher in the north than in the south and in some cities. In Brussels, for example, roughly a quarter of people over the age of 65 have not yet been vaccinated, many of whom live in communities where French or Dutch is not a first language. Health care workers are trying hard to reach these people to avoid preventable deaths in the fall, he adds.

“This is our main strategy,” he said. “Vaccinate the way out of it and hope the immunity is big enough to stop the spread” of Delta and every other variant.

“This could be a summer, we have reason to be safe,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn agreed, speaking on Friday. “But only if we stay careful.”

Shawn Pogatchnik and Laurenz Gehrke contributed to the report.

