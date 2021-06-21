International
More than 1 billion doses administered
A medical worker receives the Covid-19 vaccine at Sun Yat-sen University First Interconnected Hospital on April 7, 2021 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.
Southern Visual | Visual China Group | Getty Images
GUANGZHOU, China China has administered more than one billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, a milestone in the world’s largest inoculation machine.
As of Saturday, 1,010,489,000 doses had been given to people in China, according to the country’s National Health Commission (NHC). More than 100 million doses were administered in the six days to Saturday.
It is unclear how many people have been completely inoculated as the government does not release those numbers. But Zhong Nanshan, one of China’s leading health experts attached to the NHC, said in March that the country is aiming to have 40% of its population fully vaccinated by the end of June.
After the coronavirus outbreak in China last year, authorities moved to quickly bring it under control and largely succeeded in reopening the economy and getting life back to normal. One reason behind China’s slow start of vaccination earlier this year was that people did not see the urgency to inoculate.
But the campaign has since grown. It took China 25 days to climb from 100 million doses to 200 million doses and only six days from 800 million to 900 million, according to state media Xinhua.
Still, new outbreaks of coronavirus have occurred in the country over the past year. Since the end of May, the large city of Guangzhou in southern China has been battling the delta variant, which first appeared in India. This is the first time the variant has seen local broadcasting in China.
The city reported zero new cases broadcast locally Sunday after a massive testing and local blockages.
CNBC two visited vaccination sites in the city earlier this month and saw long queues as people rushed to get vaccinated.
World Health Organization approves China-made Sinopharm emergency use since May, and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine since June.
China has shipped its vaccines to countries around the world including Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. However, US and European health authorities have not authorized any Chinese vaccine for emergency use.
There have been questions about the effectiveness of vaccines made in China. The efficacy rate for China’s Covid vaccines has been found to be lower than those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Chile, another Chinese vaccine recipient, released the results of a real-world study of over 10 million people in April. She discovered that Sinovac vaccine reduces deaths by 80%. However, despite being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, Chile saw no growth cases in April.
