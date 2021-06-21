More than 1 billion doses administered

GUANGZHOU, China China has administered more than one billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, a milestone in the world’s largest inoculation machine.

As of Saturday, 1,010,489,000 doses had been given to people in China, according to the country’s National Health Commission (NHC). More than 100 million doses were administered in the six days to Saturday.

It is unclear how many people have been completely inoculated as the government does not release those numbers. But Zhong Nanshan, one of China’s leading health experts attached to the NHC, said in March that the country is aiming to have 40% of its population fully vaccinated by the end of June.

After the coronavirus outbreak in China last year, authorities moved to quickly bring it under control and largely succeeded in reopening the economy and getting life back to normal. One reason behind China’s slow start of vaccination earlier this year was that people did not see the urgency to inoculate.

But the campaign has since grown. It took China 25 days to climb from 100 million doses to 200 million doses and only six days from 800 million to 900 million, according to state media Xinhua.

Still, new outbreaks of coronavirus have occurred in the country over the past year. Since the end of May, the large city of Guangzhou in southern China has been battling the delta variant, which first appeared in India. This is the first time the variant has seen local broadcasting in China.