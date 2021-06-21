‘Shocking inequality’: Study finds indigenous people travel farther to birth – National

Indigenous people living in rural Canada are 16 times more likely to travel long distances – sometimes hundreds of miles – than non-indigenous people are born, according to a new study.

The findings, published Monday by researchers from several universities, hospitals and health institutions, were found through a review of data from a federal survey on birth experiences in Canada.

The results of the review, which included 3,100 mothers living in small and rural towns across Canada, revealed a staggering disparity between the experiences of those across several communities – that 23 percent of indigenous women had traveled 200 km or more for born compared to only two percent of non-natives.

“I knew there would be inequality, but I never imagined that inequality would be so extreme, especially since we did not include First Nations women in the reserves.” Janet Smylie, who is Mtis-Cree and is a family practitioner and professor of public health at the University of Toronto, told a Podcast of the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

















Concerns about the closure of the health care cultural facilitation team





February 12, 2021



Smylie and other co-authors of the study also took into account several other socio-economic factors experienced by indigenous peoples, specifically stating that mothers from those communities were more “likely to be single, to have lower levels of education,” “to have incomes below $ 30,000 a year, have experienced abuse and been hospitalized during pregnancy than non-native mothers.”

They also specified that the 3,100 sample was weighed to represent 31,000 mothers – which consisted of 1,800 Indigenous and 29,300 non-Indigenous – and that First Nations women living in reserve were excluded from the survey.

Smylie said that for the First Nations, Inuit and Mtis, giving birth close to home is a very important tradition because land is considered part of their family.

“If you have to leave where you are, it’s like leaving a very important relative from the birth experience,” Smylie said.

Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and indigenous and refugee health expert at the University of Toronto, said she was not surprised by the report’s findings.

Although Banerji was not directly involved in the study, she often travels and works outside of indigenous rural communities and said there are so many other complications to consider for indigenous people who are unable to give birth within their own communities.

















Trudeau announces additional funding for national action plan for MMIWG





3 June 2021



“So this has a huge impact on these young women – they are separated from their families, often separated from their husbands, they can be separated from their children,” Banerji said, noting that in many cases, women would have to fly great distances from their communities and wait themselves at home with dormitories or tertiary centers.

“Often they travel only so as not to have someone there during the birth. They may be in places where they do not speak a language or health care providers may not understand the culture.”

The study authors also noted discrepancies in travel distance between indigenous and non-indigenous communities as a result of long systemic colonial policies.

Banerji said, however, that these policies have surpassed that of domestic health care, pointing to inequalities in board funding, from education to housing to social services.

















The death of a 6-year-old reveals gaps in the indigenous healthcare system





March 31, 2021



“Indigenous people get a share of the funds that non-native people receive per capita, and this is very much a colonialist attitude – that they do not need more, they deserve more,” she said.

“I would say it’s really an apartheid attitude where you have differential funding in a group of people based on race.”

Although lack of access to health care in those communities, including those in reserve, remains one of the longest-standing issues facing indigenous peoples, the study authors highlighted several ways to help increase access to appropriate maternity support.

Bringing more indigenous midwives and health professionals to or near those communities, as well as involving community leaders in health service planning, can all potentially help increase access.

















Lack of access to autochthonous midwife





21 May 2019



Banerji said they should take it a step further and start looking at the system as a whole to make it safer and more equitable for indigenous people.

“We have seen relentlessly, especially in recent years, how indigenous people are generally treated differently from non-indigenous people,” she said.

After all, Banerji said concrete steps need to be taken to correct those inequalities and that funds should go to healthcare workers and to the education of those who do not work in healthcare as well.