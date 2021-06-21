Cumid-19 India cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 28-crore limit | India News





NEW DELHI: Cumid-19 cumulative vaccination coverage in India has exceeded the 28-minute mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced on Monday.

According to the ministry, a total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses were administered through 38,24,408 sessions, according to the interim report until 7am today, of which 30,39,996 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to government data, 13,36,309 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries in the same age group received their second dose of Covid vaccine today and cumulatively 1,66,47,122 across states / UT since the beginning of Phase-3 vaccination.

These include 1,01,25,143 Health Care Workers (HCW) who received the 1st dose and 70,72,595 HCW who received the 2nd dose, 1,71,73,646 Front Workers (FLWs) (doses first), 90,51,173 FLWs (second dose), 5,59,54,551 for the 18-44 age group (first dose) and 12,63,242 received the second dose.

Furthermore, 8,07,11,132 persons over 45 years to 59 years have administered the first dose, 1,27,56,299 for over 45 years to 59 years (second dose), 6,47,77,302 for over 60 years (First Dose) and 2,11,51,815 for over 60 years (2nd Dose).

The new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination starts today. India, meanwhile, continued to report a steady slide in daily new Covid cases, after reporting 53,256 new daily cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since 88 days.

“Less than 1 loop of new daily cases were reported for 14 consecutive days now. India has also witnessed a steady decline in active load. The country’s active load load today stands at 7,02,887 today,” she said.

The ministry said a net drop of 26,356 has been witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.35 per cent of the country’s positive cases.

“The weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.32 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 3.83 per cent today. It has remained less than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days now,” the health ministry said.

As more people are recovering from Covid-19 infection, with 78,190 new recurrences in the last 24 hours, India’s daily recuperations continue to outpace new daily cases for 39 days in a row now.

A total of 2,88,44,199 people have already recovered from Covid-19 and this represents an overall recovery rate of 96.36 percent, which is showing a steady upward trend.

With significant nationwide testing capacity, a total of 13,88,699 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted 39,24,07,782 tests so far.







