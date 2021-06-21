Syrian drought threatens Assad’s ‘wheat year’

Local purchase target of 1.2 million tons of unrealistic – officials

AMMAN, June 21 (Reuters) – The “wheat year” campaign pushed by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in jeopardy as low rainfall threatened to leave an import gap of at least 1.5m tonnes, according to preliminary estimates by officials. and experts.

The agricultural shock and lack of funding to finance imports will increase pressure on a Syrian economy already torn by ten years of conflict and under pressure from US sanctions, the Lebanese financial collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia, one of the world’s largest grain exporters and Assad’s determined ally, has said it will sell one million tonnes of wheat to Syria year-round to help it meet four million tonnes of annual domestic demand.

But its shipments have been slow to arrive in recent years as funds grew sparsely, with publicly available customs data showing no significant supplies to Syria.

Officials and an expert at the Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimated that at least 1.5 million tonnes of wheat imports were needed. They said a 1.2 million tonne government purchase target, driven by forced sales to the government, now seemed extremely unrealistic.

Abdullah Khader, 49, a landowner and farmer in Raqqa province, said the lack of rain meant his production was almost a quarter of last year.

Agriculture Minister Mohammed Hassan Qatana spoke about the fate of the country’s harvest during a tour with his team this week at the country’s bread basket in the northeastern Hasaka province, where most of the country’s harvest is in the hands of breakaway Kurds. .

“It is clear from the tournament the huge impact of climate change, that all rain-fed plantations have been removed from investment and even the production of irrigated wheat areas has dropped by 50%,” Qatana said.

According to two UN experts, this could mean that at least half of the 1.5 million hectares planted area could disappear.

Much of the domestic demand for wheat is needed to support a government bread subsidy program.

Syria’s financial woes have already translated into bread shortages last year with residents complaining for long queues across government-controlled areas, in some cases lasting up to five hours.

The World Food Program said in March a record 12.4 million Syrians, more than 60% of the population, suffer from food insecurity and hunger, double the number in 2018.

Syrians are increasingly dependent on subsidized bread as rampant inflation has pushed food prices more than 200% in the past year, according to the World Bank.

Qatana had urged farmers to give priority to wheat this year so that the country “returns to eat what we plant”.

“We are facing endless economic pressures, our food means our existence,” he told state media in November.

An increase in last year’s harvest had boosted expectations, with a 52% increase compared to a five-year average, according to FAO data.

“I planted my 80 donums (8 hectares), hoping it would be a good season,” said Mustafa al-Tahan, 36, a farmer north of Hama village.

“I lost everything and the yields have been very poor with little rain.”

About 70% of wheat production still stands out of government control and its more aggressive position as the sole buyer, forcing it to compete with other bidders by doubling its purchase price this season to 900 Syrian pounds per kilogram, or about 300 – 320 dollars per ton.

But Damascus is unlikely to receive any supplies from farmers under the Kurdish-led administration in the northeast, where more than 60% of the country’s wheat is grown.

The Kurdish-led autonomous administration expects to collect about 850,000 tonnes in the first half of last year due to heavy rains and low water levels along the banks of the Euphrates, which fall by at least five meters.

Along with higher prices for farmers who are denominated in dollars to prevent them from selling in Damascus, the administration itself has so far banned any sales outside its territory.

The purchase price of 1 1,150 per kilogram was set significantly higher than the level of Damascus to ensure the northeastern administration receives the largest amount possible to enable self-sufficiency, Kurdish officials say.

“The season is very bad and will seriously affect food production,” said Salman Barudo, who is in charge of grain procurement in the Kurdish-led autonomous northeast.

Kurdish-led authorities, who have had extensive trade ties with Damascus, have so far refused Russian mediation to allow farmers to sell some of their produce in Damascus as in previous years, two Kurdish sources said.

($ 1 = 3200 Syrian pounds)

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Edited by Maha El Dahan and Elaine Hardcastle

