



ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia As the war unfolded in northern Ethiopia, and the region was heading for the worst famine in decades, a senior U.S. envoy flew to the Ethiopian capital last month in hopes of persuading Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to withdraw his country from a spiral destroyer that many fears are tearing apart. Mr. Abiy, however, wanted to go for a car. Taking the helm, the Ethiopian leader took his American guest, Biden administration’s Africa envoy Jeffrey D. Feltman, on a makeshift four-hour tour of Addis Ababa, U.S. officials said. The Prime Minister walked through the city’s new smart parks and a renovated central square and even broke up a wedding where the two men posed for photos with the bride and groom. Mr Abiys tried to change the channel, showing economic progress as parts of his country were burning, it was just the last sign of a turbulent trajectory that has confused international observers who wonder how they mistaken it so badly.

Not long ago Mr. Abiy, who faces Ethiopian voters on Monday in the late parliamentary elections, was a bright hope for the country and the continent. After coming to power in 2018 he started a whirlwind of ambitious reforms: releasing political prisoners, welcoming internees at home from abroad and, more impressively, reaching a historic peace agreement with Eritrea, Ethiopia’s old enemy, for several months.

The West, eager for a brilliant success story in Africa, marveled, and within 18 months Mr. Abiy, a one-time intelligence officer, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But in just nine months Mr Abiys’s halo has been brutally destroyed. The civil war that erupted in the northern Tigray region in November has become a prelude to atrocities against Ethiopian citizens. The forces of Mr. Abiys have been charged with massacres, sexual assault and ethnic cleansing. Last week a senior United Nations official said Tigray was in the throes of a world famine, the worst since 250,000 people died in Somalia a decade ago, he said.

Elsewhere in Ethiopia, ethnic violence has killed hundreds and forced two million people to flee their homes. A heated border dispute with Sudan has erupted into a major military stalemate. Even Monday’s election, once billed as the countries’ first free vote and a chance to turn the page on decades of autocratic rule, has only highlighted its divisions and sparked grim warnings that much of Ethiopia’s future is in doubt. These elections are a distraction, said Abadir M. Ibrahim, an additional law professor at Addis Ababa University. The state is on a cliff and it is not clear if it can retreat. We just have to pass this vote in order to focus on avoiding a disaster. The Prime Minister did not answer questions and a request for an interview.

Mr Abiys The Prosperity Party, formed in 2019 by the cluster of a former ruling coalition, is widely expected to win the election easily. But there will be no voting in 102 of Ethiopia’s 547 constituencies due to war, civil unrest and logistical failures. Top opposition leaders are in jail and their parties are boycotting the vote in Oromia, a region of 40 million people that is more populous than Kenya.

Mr Abiy has put a bold face to the problems of his nations, consistently downplaying the Tigray conflict as an act of order and pushing his vision for a modern, economically vibrant Ethiopia. The United States, which provided $ 1 billion in aid to Ethiopia last year, is pressuring it to shift its focus immediately. After being driven around Addis Ababa by Mr Abiy in May, Mr Feltman wrote a detailed analysis of his trip to President Biden and other leaders in Washington, even mentioning a sudden hit from the vehicle that sent coffee spilled into his shirt of messengers. Weeks later, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken imposed visa bans on unnamed Ethiopian officials. Other foreigners have fled Ethiopia worried that ethnic cleansing was taking place. Pekka Haavisto, a European Union envoy who visited in February, told the European Parliament last week that Ethiopian leaders had told him they would destroy the Tigraeans, that they would exterminate the Tigraeans for 100 years. The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry rejected Mr.’s comments. Haavistos as funny and a kind of hallucination.

Mr Abiy’s 44-year-old global sentence, most recently at the Group of 7 summit in recent weeks, represents a dizzying drop for a new leader who until recently was celebrated globally. The reform revolution he created after being appointed prime minister in 2018 was a sharp rebuke to the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, a rebel party turned into rulers who had dominated Ethiopia since 1991 in an authoritarian system that achieved impressive economic growth. at the cost of civil rights.

Mr. Abiy promised a new way. He allowed once-banned opposition parties, appointed women to half-positions in his cabinet, and made peace with Eritrea, which awarded him a Nobel Prize. But moving fast, Mr Abiy also unleashed shared frustrations among ethnic groups that had been marginalized from power for decades, particularly his group, Oromo, which makes up a third of Ethiopia’s 110 million people. When mass protests erupted, he turned to the old book of games: arrests, repression and police brutality. At the same time, tensions escalated with the TPLF, which hated Mr. Abiys harsh reforms. The party leadership withdrew to Tigray where, last September, it challenged Mr. Abiy continuing with regional elections that were postponed across the country due to the pandemic. Early last November, word came to Washington that war was approaching in Tigray. Senator Chris Coons, who has a long interest in Africa, telephoned Mr. Abiy to warn about the dangers of using military force. Mr Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, said he reminded Ethiopian leaders that the American Civil War and World War I had begun with promises of rapid military victory, dragging on for years and costing millions of lives.

Mr. Abiy was vague. He was confident it would be over in six weeks, Mr Coons said. Days later, on the eve of the US presidential election, fighting broke out in Tigray. Mr. Abiy has given several interviews. But the people who have dealt with him describe a man full of self-confidence, even a messianic description encouraged by Mr. Abiys’s own accounts that his ascent to power was predestined. When he was 7 years old, Mr. Abiy told the New York Times in 2018, his mother whispered in his ear that he was unique and predicted he would end up in the palace.

A former councilor said a strong Christian faith also guides Mr. Abiy. He is a Pentecostal Christian, a faith that has grown in popularity in Ethiopia and is a staunch believer in the gospel of prosperity a theology that pertains to material success after the reward of the gods said the former councilor, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid revenge. It is no coincidence, the councilor added, that the party founded by Mr Abiy in 2019 is called the Prosperity Party. Mr. Abiys’s evangelical faith has attracted influential supporters in Washington, including Sen. James M. Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican who told the Senate in 2018 as he first met Mr. Abiy in a prayer meeting where he told the story of his journey and faith in Jesus. Last month, Mr Inhofe traveled to Ethiopia to show his support for Mr Abiy against US sanctions.

Another crucial relationship for Mr Abiy is with Eritrea’s dictatorial leader Isaias Afwerki. Eritrean troops flocking to Tigray to support Mr Abiys’s campaign have been accused by the United Nations and rights groups of the worst atrocities of the conflict. Now they are a major factor in the region’s hunger. Eritrean soldiers using hunger as a weapon of war are blocking aid deliveries to the most vulnerable parts of Tigray, Mark Lowcock, the UN’s top humanitarian official, told the Security Council last week. The Eritrean affair is Mr Abiys’s biggest international responsibility, and some analysts describe it as being manipulated by Mr Isaias, a veteran fighter with a reputation for ruthless strategic maneuvering. By other accounts, Mr Abiy has little choice if the Eritreans were to leave suddenly, he could lose control of the Tigray completely. The election is likely to highlight growing challenges in the rest of Ethiopia. In the past month alone, 400,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Amhara and Afar regions, Lowcock said. The army has taken control of several parts of Oromia, where an armed rebellion has erupted.

Mr Coons, sent by Mr Biden to reason with Mr Abiy in February, warned the Ethiopian leader that an outbreak of ethnic hatred could destroy the country, as the former Yugoslavia did during the 1990s.

Mr Abiy responded that Ethiopia is a great nation with a great history, Mr Coons said. The transformation of Mr. Abiys from the Nobel Peace Prize laureate into a wartime leader has sparked quiet soul-searching among some of his allies. The brilliance of the Nobel Prize and an ardent desire for a success story in Africa, blinded many Western countries to its apparent mistakes, said Judd Devermont, a former US National Intelligence Officer for Africa, now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. . With limited interest in Africa, the West very easily categorizes continental leaders as good or bad with little room for nuance, he added. We have to admit that we helped contribute to Abiys’s view of himself, he said. We looked at these challenges very early on. We gave him a white check. When it went wrong, we initially closed one blind eye. And now it may be too late.

