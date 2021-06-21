Angelina Jolie visits refugees, asks the world to do more





Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie has visited a refugee camp in Burkina Faso sheltering thousands of Malians who have fled jihadist violence in the region. Jolie visited the Goudebou camp, northeast of the landlocked West African country, on Sunday as part of her role as ambassador for the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. “The way the international community tries to deal with conflict and insecurity is broken” In Burkina Faso for #World Refugee Day, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie called on the world to focus on finding solutions to reduce the number of refugees globally. https://t.co/1Shvl5z7sR pic.twitter.com/j66G3GjRR8 – UNHCR, UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 21, 2021 Jolie arrived by helicopter accompanied by Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry for a ceremony to mark World Refugee Day. “I have marked this day every year for 20 years with refugees in different countries,” she said after her visit. “I have never been so concerned about the state of global displacement as I am today,” she added. “The truth is that we are not doing half of what we can and should find solutions to enable refugees to return home – or to support host countries, such as Burkina Faso, by providing some humanitarian aid for years. necessary to provide basic support and protection “. An attack on the Goudebou camp in March last year forced some 9,000 refugees, sheltered there despite previous attacks, to flee – and caused its de facto closure. Since December, Burkinabe authorities and the UNHCR have relocated refugees there as they have increased security at the camp. There are now more soldiers posted to a new barracks and additional patrols. Between December and July, nearly 11,000 people from cities north of Burkina Faso returned to Goudebou, the UNHCR said. “The refugees are being hit because the security situation is deteriorating day by day despite the efforts of the Burkinabe authorities, their partners and the defense and security forces in the Sahel region,” said Wanadine ag Mohamed, Goudebou refugee representative. He noted the June 4-5 attack in the northeastern village of Solhan where gunmen killed at least 132 people, according to Burkinabe authorities. Since 2012, some 22,000 refugees of various nationalities have found refuge in Burkina Faso, including many Malians fleeing abuses by jihadist groups in northern and central Mali. But Burkina for its part has been the target of attacks by al-Qaeda-linked jihadists and Islamic State since 2015, which have left more than 1,400 dead and forced a million people to flee their homes. Source: AFP







