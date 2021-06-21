NZ approves Pfizer hit for 12 to 15 year olds





There are approximately 265,000 children in the 12-15 age group and our existing Pfizer purchase order contains more than enough doses to cover two shots for this entire group. Loading We do not need to buy more to cover them, and no one will lose as a result of this decision. She noted that children did not usually get much of COVID-19, but they could infect others. While COVID has generally not affected children as severely as adults, there have been cases internationally where children have contracted the virus. In addition, children have been shown to transmit the virus, so being able to vaccinate them helps protect the wider community. Simply put – when our children are vaccinated, teachers, friends, siblings, parents and grandparents are also more protected from the virus. So it is in all our interests for this group to get the vaccine. Young people are not expected to start receiving the vaccine until October. The next step is for the government to review the advice from the Ministry of Health regarding the decision to use it and we expect to make a decision later this month. Until that decision is made, young people aged 12-15 will not be vaccinated, Ardern said. High schools are expected to be used during the widespread Ardern. She said the Ministry of Education had already talked to the Ministry of Health about this. Provisional approval means that Pfizer must meet certain conditions, including providing more data to NZ from ongoing medical evidence. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has the same approval for use in adults as the annual flu vaccine. Medsafe is currently reviewing applications from two other vaccine manufacturers: AstraZeneca and Janssen, with an upcoming Johnson & Johnson / Janssen vaccine decision. New Zealand bought millions of doses of these other vaccines before deciding to buy enough Pfizer for each New Zealand. Janssen is expected to be used for those who are allergic to the Pfizer vaccine. In Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group are reviewing evidence on the safety, quality and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children and adolescents before recommending that they be vaccinated.

