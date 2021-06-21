Royal Marine turned to the drug dealer who boasted: “Bro we are multimillionaires in three months haha”

A drug gang from Merseyside that imported cocaine into Lego children’s boxes have been jailed after their Encrochat messages were discovered.

Jack Jones once served his country in the Royal Navy and settled into conflicts around the world.

But the 28-year-old dreamed of becoming a ‘multimillionaire’ by supplying cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis throughout the UK.

He uncovered an import plot involving the hiding of drugs inside toy boxes with the help of his other former commando Issac Rasmussen, 28, The Liverpool Echo reports.







Avoiding the need for couriers, they instead had many kilograms of their product and dirty money posted through the DPD distribution service from abroad and from all over the country.

In a message on the EncroChat secret phone network, Jones laughed: “Bro we are multimillionaires in three months haha”.

But the plan turned out spectacularly after a surrender arrived when police were at the home of a co-conspirator in Huyton and a Duplo box containing a kilogram of 82 percent pure cocaine was inadvertently taken as a gift for a boy’s birthday party. small.

EncroChat was hacked by French authorities last year, leading to the disclosure of details of a 50kg Class A plot between March 21 and June 25, 2020.







The Liverpool Crown Court heard the first EncroChat texts taken from Jack Jones’s “IntimateMode” glove on March 21st.

Prosecutor Charles Lander said: “By that date, the country may have been in a stalemate but as the messages from IntimateMode’s handling showed, Jack Jones’ drug business was clearly booming.”

Another EncroChat user “TheDog” asked Jones about the “dangers” – skunk cannabis varieties – he had, before asking him about his stock of cannabis “Mimosa”, “Orange Cream” and “Tropicana Punch” .

Mr Lander said it appeared “TheDog” was trading with Jones, as he also asked if he “needed that bot” – “bot” or “bottom” being slang for a pound of heroin.





Jones then sent to TheDog what a drug police expert said was a skunk photo, which could be bought for 6,000 per kilogram.

Another close associate of Jones was the user of EncroChat “AtomBar”, who asked about “jackets” – kilograms of cannabis – and sent pictures of piles of folded money.

Jones talked about how one of his crops was about to be “expected” – expected – and asked AtomBar for a half end, saying he would pay 8,500 to 8,750 “maximum” for heroin.

EncroChat user “MrIncredible” asked Jones for cannabis and cocaine and they discussed putting skunk in “vac bags” – vacuum sealed bags – to avoid detection by authorities.







Mr Lander said user Jones and EncroChat “LawfulAir” discussed problems with the slow posting of their heroin shipments on March 30, at the start of the first blockade.

The court heard that Rasmussen set up 998 Euro Couriers Transport Ltd, which was named after their old regiment, 998 Troop, where he and Jones met.

Mr Lander said Rasmussen had been registered as the director of the company, but Jones’s name was deliberately kept out of the documents.

On April 4, Jones told AtomBar “guna do everything legal guy … then I can just pick up parcels as it is legal that the driver will not even get the nickname”.

AtomBar advised “you just do not put your name using someone else”, to which Jones replied: “Yes my friend is the director”.







Rasmussen registered the company on April 30, at Merton Road, Boots, and on May 5, Jones told AtomBar “this liaison company set up now boy … limited company all legitimate … to fly on its own wheels back to Spain all the time under the Ras name in the company”.

The court heard that Jones’s main relationship was with an EncroChat contact called NetIce in the Netherlands, which led to Jones importing large quantities of cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis, which he then supplied throughout the Kingdom United.

It all started in early April 2020, when NetIce offered him “skirts” for 9,000 to 10,000, which Jones said cost him 16,000 to 17,000 in the UK, meaning he could sell them them for double.

Mr Lander said AtomBar was involved in a deal where NetIce sent them 10 kilograms of heroin, which they received at just 6,000 kilograms.







On April 18, AtomBar sent to Jones: “Hopefully the next few weeks will start flying after the first ones land.”

Jones replied, “If this first one lands sweet, I think they will be millers. [millionaires] in the space of an easy year “.

Other EncroChat Jones users traded and exchanged drug pictures with “LivingStream”, “LousyTin”, “OddRubber”, “CalmTea” and “StockyGiant”.

On May 21, Jones and AtomBar discussed their import plans, with AtomBar talking about a “pilot test” by plane and taking heroin marked “Lion 555 sticker”, before Jones mentioned “Colo” – cocaine from Colombia – from “dam”.

Mr Lander said Jones had arranged with NetIce for cocaine to be mailed to a Paul Jones co-conspirator in Huyton in exchange for the bitcoin cryptocurrency, which was the start of eight DPD parcels delivered to addresses linked to 43-year-old Paul Jones and Rasmussen.







The May 25 messages showed how the packages were shipped by truck to the UK, with NetIce telling Jones that he had men “working in the DPD” and a package had arrived in Leicester, before being transferred to the “DPD Liverpool depot” “, going to say it would be” much cheaper “if they could make” 3-6 pounds every week “.

The duo discussed NetIce selling Jones MDMA, amphetamine and “ice” – meth crystal – and Jones replied, “My mate got the heroin and the phone cracked … you can try giving it to his workers with the crystal metaphor.”

They said this would be shipped in the same Lego boxes as cocaine, with NetIce later telling Jones: “I want to work on continuing and liking the 10 minimum peaks this week.”

Jones later moved to EncroChat “FeralWhale” handle and gave it to IntimateMode Rasmussen, who changed the password from “Century” to “RA5307”.

In a conversation, a cocaine and heroin buyer who was using the “GodlySquid” glove raised a concern with Jones about arranging couriers to travel up and down the country.

Jones said “brother does not need a driver … I post to you All you need is an address I do not sound crazy friend, but being sending across the country there was no loss I can send you a corner [1/4 kilo] as a tester so you know you work mate If not I can find a driver on both sides. “

He explained: “When you get the corner, post me the money friend … I vac [vacuum] machine it four times, then put in bubble wrap and wrap in envelope, then send special delivery before 1. Then you will get it the next day guaranteed by 1 brother, you just have to make sure your recipient does not miss the post. “

On June 7, NetIce and Jones discussed their transportation options for importing medicines and how many kilograms they could move.

NetIce sent Jones “the ship is the first job, but 40 minimum is the air work …” Jones asked “how much on the ship..and how it works. To be sicker this .. only takes a few r [money] it will be up. “

NetIce replied: “We can go big guy … we want to sit 90 a week … and 500 by boat.”

Jones later told NetIce: “Boy, since we have listed this by air and we do not have the right door, I will make it clear that the island is from the Virgin Islands, it is owned by France with 50 containers a month back in France. . “

Mr Lander said subsequent messages indicated that they were making more plans for their “growing drug” business by referring to “tp” – transport – from France and Belgium.

They also revealed details of a meeting between a NetIce contact and Jones and Rasmussen, at The Wheatsheaf pub in Raby Village, Wirral on June 8 when the two former Marines handed over a large amount of money later to be converted to bitcoin to pay for imported drugs.

Jones then texted AtomBar to explain how his trading with NetIce was working, in what Mr Lander said was a “smart” exchange.

Jones said: “The guy just spoke to him. There is no habit with this yanpo DPD what he says he bypasses checks on his side Then they head here within seven hours. There is no way customs can check those boxes there are like 50/60 trucks coming in place … So really can be in a heavy He works for parcelforce guy Need someone inside for DPD this end and then we really mills [millionaires] in anticipation he counts his friend by sending eight principals at once in one box Without loss for a year “.

On June 11, Jones sent NetIce a picture of what was said to be a pound of cocaine he referred to as “Bol” – Bolivian cocaine.

He then told NetIce: “Mate needs more hash more on top more. It’s crazy here admin Bro we are multimillionaires in three months ha ha ha ha ha ha.”

Mr Lander said: “The comment that they would be ‘multimillionaires’ for a few months is indicative of the extent to which they are functioning.”

That same day, Jones texted OddRubber about his payment of $ 35,250 per kilogram of cocaine, in exchange for “Aldi in Gateacre” upon Rasmussen’s black Vauxhall Insignia.

The court heard a flaw in their strategy involving DPD deliveries was, as Jones Rasmussen told him, that he needed a “real person name in case they lose it they can get it out of the mail”. hence they used Paul Jones.

Jones and Rasmussen also talked about how Bolivian cocaine not “Colo” was “best for washing, but it does not smell so strong”.

The police expert said the “wash” was a reference to turning cocaine into crack cocaine.

The court heard EncroChat’s final messages before hacking the network without Jones and AtomBar talking about “pollen” – cannabis – in Spain and an import that Jones said he would give them “this week … aba 21 quid [21,000] wages between us that left. “

Jack Jones, once of Linden Drive, Huyton, now of Hey Park, Huyton, was jailed for 16 and a half years.

Rasmussen, from Heath Road, Widnes, who also had an address in Long Hey, Whiston, was jailed for 10 years.

Paul Jones, from Lincombe Road, Huyton, was jailed for seven and a half years.