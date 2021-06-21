International
International Yoga Day: Four Reasons Why Yoga Should Be Added to Your Daily Routine | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has completely turned the world upside down. Ever since the new coronavirus started circulating, our lives have been largely confined indoors, with physical activities effectively taking a back seat. But the lack of exercise in our daily routine can have serious implications for our overall health.
In the midst of these challenging times, Yoga has emerged as a powerful tool for physical and psychological well-being. Yoga can do wonders for our body by naturally increasing its performance, lowering stress levels and building immunity. Works on the physical, mental, emotional, psychological and spiritual sides of each individual.
Every year, June 21 is marked as International Yoga Day by the United Nations, in order to expand the knowledge of this ancient practice. This year, the theme for the event is Yoga for Welfare: how the practice of Yoga can promote the holistic health of any individual. As COVID-19 continues to limit our daily activities, practitioners say that yoga can lead to the long-term well-being of our body and mind. Therefore, if you are looking for reasons to incorporate this healthy habit into your daily routine, here are some listed below.
Yoga for flexibility
With the pandemic lifestyle that keeps most of us glued to our chairs, there is a good chance our muscles will tighten. Therefore, keeping the body active and flexible is a necessity to reduce stiffness, which can lead to frequent pain and even bad behavior.
Incidentally, Yoga is one of the best ways to keep your body flexible. Helps prevent tissue aging caused by reduced flexibility. Practicing Yoga significantly reduces the moisture content of tissues and promotes their lubrication, effectively reducing the dehydration process.
There are some yoga poses that help stretch the muscles to achieve flexibility. In addition to facilitating better movement, reducing body stiffness and improving posture, Yoga also gives muscle longevity and strength, which prevents conditions like arthritis and back pain.
Yoga for the heart
The heart is an essential component of the body, but a sedentary lifestyle can contribute significantly to the development of heart-related diseases.
However, practicing Yoga can do wonders in promoting good heart health. Some Yoga exercises can help reduce the abnormal heart rhythm, which is represented by irregular heartbeats. If left unchecked, this can lead to stroke and other cardiovascular-related complications. Regular yoga can also help you keep your cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels under control, as they can all contribute to heart disease.
Yoga for mental health
Stress is one of the most common causes for the development of psychological issues and diseases. Towards this, Yoga can contribute to psychological and emotional healing. Adding Yoga practices to your daily routine can help deep focus and conscious breathing two important elements that help in curing depression.
Moreover, individuals who practice yoga can also develop the ability to regulate their pain and stress responses, which can help calm the mind. Moreover, this practice also improves concentration, boosts mood and improves endurance.
Yoga for the lungs
Yoga has a powerful and profound effect on the respiratory system. Exercises such as deep breathing improve the flow of the lymphatic system, which can help remove toxins from the body. When integrated into our daily routine, it can increase the efficiency of the respiratory system and its associated problems such as sinusitis, asthma, hay fever, shortness of breath and allergies.
There are also some physical yoga poses that support the respiratory system by enlarging the lungs and giving them space to breathe. Moreover, positions such as Child Position or Bridge, which pump more oxygen and increase energy levels, not only do not improve the overall functioning of the body, but have also been found to be beneficial among individuals recovering from COVID-19.
**
**
