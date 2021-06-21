International
Qatar 2022: Norway rules out boycott of the World Cup | Football News
Delegates at the extraordinary congress convened by the Norwegian Football Federation vote on the motion rejecting the boycott of the event.
The Norways Football Federation has ruled out boycotting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite pressure from its base on allegations of human rights abuses by migrant workers in the Gulf state.
At an extraordinary congress convened by the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday, 368 delegates voted in favor of a motion rejecting a boycott while 121 were in favor.
On the eve of the vote, Ole Christian Sandvik, spokesman for the Norwegian Alliance of Supporters (NSA), said matches in Qatar would unfortunately be like playing in a cemetery, a term commonly used by opponents of Norways participation.
Norway has not qualified for a major international competition since Euro 2000 and is currently fourth in its World Cup qualifying group.
So, although qualifying seems like a difficult task, the outcome of the vote may have had an impact if Norway continues to play qualifying matches.
The movement calling for a boycott began when the Tromso IL club spoke in February.
We can not sit and watch people die in the name of football, said the first division club.
Tom Hogli, a footballer who has become a public relations officer for Tromso IL, told the AFP news agency: “There is no doubt that this World Cup should never have been awarded to Qatar. Conditions there are disgusting and many have lost their lives.
Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and his human rights record have been in the spotlight since he was given the tour in 2010.
The country said it has carried out some labor reforms on the eve of the mega event that takes place in November and December next year.
In August last year, Qatar announced significant changes to labor law, including removing the need for a certificate of opposition to an employers’ permit to change jobs. Earlier this year, a new law on the minimum wage was also introduced.
In a poll published by the newspaper VG last week, almost half of Norwegians (49 per cent) are in favor of a boycott, while only 29 per cent are against.
Sensing pressure from grassroots campaigns, the NFF referred the matter to an extraordinary congress which on Sunday brought together the eight-member executive committee and representatives of 18 districts and hundreds of professional and amateur clubs.
Discussions took place around the findings of an expert committee, which, with the exception of two members representing the fans, had already come out against the boycott.
Instead of boycotting, the committee had recommended 26 measures to consolidate and further the gains made in Qatar.
The Norways national team has already protested the conditions in Qatar but has not stopped calling for a boycott.
Before the final matches, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, captain Martin Odegaard and their teammates wore T-shirts with slogans like HUMAN RIGHTS On and off the field.
FIFA argues that giving the host of the World Cup Qatar has opened the door to social progress.
We know there is still work to be done, but we need to recognize the significant progress made in a very short time, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in May.
