Times Square Celebrates International Yoga Day with over 3,000 yogis | World News





The Seventh International Yoga Day was celebrated Sunday at the Times Square icon in New York. The daily yoga festival with the theme ‘Solstice in Times Square 2021’ was attended by more than 3,000 people where yoga, with their yoga mats and their flexible bodies, filled Times Square to mark the beginning of summer. The Consulate General of India, New York collaborated with the Times Square Alliance to organize Yoga celebrations under the theme ‘Solstice for Times Square 2021’. “As we celebrate yoga in the Times Square icon – at the crossroads of the world, let ‘s remind ourselves of the truly global embrace of yoga. Yoga was born in India but is part of the global heritage today. Yoga is about health, Yoga is a way of life and we must strive to practice it in its entirety, for a more peaceful society and for a greener planet, “said Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General for ANI. “It was an incredible experience leading yoga, pranayama and meditation in Times Square NYC. Seeing thousands of yogis experiencing tranquility amidst the chaos of the city that never stops,” said Ruchika Lal who attended the event. In line with this year’s global theme – Yoga for Wellness – as created by the United Nations (UN), the event featured holistic health, Ayurvedic and nature-based health products from Tribes India (TRIFED) and other Indian companies. The stalls attracted a large number of visitors, eager to learn about the uniqueness of Indian, Ayurvedic and natural tribal products. The one-day yoga festival offered experienced yogi and participants at the same time the chance to bring a yoga mat to the iconic public space and attend a free yoga class. The Consulate General handed over a bag of products from TRIFED and some Wellness products made in India as well. “I like to practice Yoga in Times Square every year in Solstice. I want to thank the Consulate for this gift,” said one participant. Registration for the event is complete, according to the Times Square website. The event can also be watched virtually by watching a class on a live broadcast. Times Square yoga ran from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., divided into nine separate classes, according to a schedule. International Yoga Day was also celebrated in New Jersey today at Liberty State Park with the Statue of Liberty in the background. It was a community run event anchored by the Federation of Indian Associations. Famous yoga instructor Thara Natalie led the yoga session.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos