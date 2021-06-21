The Modi government of India launches free COVID shots for all adults

NEW DELHI – The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began free COVID-19 vaccinations for all citizens over the age of 18 – about 940 million people. He also took over the procurement of vaccines from states, which had been struggling to adjust doses for their vaccination programs.

“From today, people aged 18 and over will receive the free vaccine under the Indian government campaign and the speed of vaccination will also increase,” Interior Minister Amit Shah said during his visit to the western state of Gujarat. “It is a very big decision considering the large population of the country,” he said, urging citizens to take their blows as soon as possible.

India, a country of over 1.3 billion people, has set a target of vaccinating its entire adult population by the end of December. I am using two locally produced vaccines – Covishield, supplied elsewhere under the AstraZeneca label and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India; and Covaxin, developed by Indian medicine maker Bharat Biotech. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has also been approved for emergency use.

“Whether it is weak, lower middle class, middle class, or upper class, only free vaccines will be administered in the government of India,” Modi said earlier this month while announcing the new vaccination policy.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of practicing yoga during the pandemic. “When the whole world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga has become a ray of hope,” he said. “When I talk to frontline fighters and doctors, they tell me that they have made yoga a protective shield against the coronavirus.”

As part of previous policy, the federal government provided free vaccines to front-line workers such as doctors, nurses and police personnel, along with citizens over the age of 45, while state governments would buy their own shots for people in 18 – Age group 44 years old. Many states wanted to give free kick to the 18-44 age group.

The federal government was providing 50% of the total vaccines produced in India, while state governments and private hospitals aimed to provide 25% each. State governments had to compete with each other to get vaccines from manufacturers. They were also unhappy with the prices.

The Serum Institute was selling Covishield to the federal government for 150 rupees ($ 2) per shot, while state governments were paying 300 rupees. Bharat Biotech was also selling Covax to federal authorities for 150 rupees per dose, but charging states 400 rupees.

Now, under the revised policy, the Modi government has taken over procurement at the state level, which means it will buy 75% of the total doses produced domestically and give them to states for free to vaccinate qualified people. all age groups.

“Those who do not want to get the vaccine for free [at government facilities] and want to take [it administered] in a private hospital have also been taken care of “, said Modi on June 7, adding that private hospitals will continue to provide 25% of the doses. However, those devices can set the maximum service fee of only 150 rupees for the purpose of cost which they buy the vaccine from the manufacturers.

Private hospitals are buying vaccine doses at prices set by each manufacturer – 600 rupees per dose for Covishield, 1,200 rupees for Covaxin and 948 rupees for Sputnik V.

The new vaccination guidelines “will lead to the modernization of the system … and are expected to speed up the inoculation machinery,” COVID-19 India top adviser VK Paul told a news conference Friday.

As of Friday, a total of 220.4 million people in India had received the first dose of the two-phase vaccine, while 50.3 million had received both doses.

Experts think the revised vaccination policy will bring uniformity to the system. “Centralized policy will lead to the fair distribution of vaccines across the country now, which will benefit a large number of people,” said Rajinder K. Dhamija, head of the neurology department at Lady Hardinge Medical College and former WHO collaborator at the National Institute of Epidemiology, told Nikkei Asia.

The new policy comes at a time when day-to-day cases in India have dropped significantly, leading to the easing of blocking restrictions. People have started attacking markets and train stations again and many can be seen challenging the rules of social distance, causing fears that the country could face another serious wave of pandemic.

From a high number of over 400,000 daily cases in early May, when a second deadly wave of pandemic devastated the country, new infections have dropped below 100,000 a day. On Monday, India posted 53,256 new cases, down in 88 days, bringing its total payload to over 29.9 million, with 388,135 deaths.

“While we are gradually relaxing the restrictions and resuming activities, we have to be careful, because … the virus is still around,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the health ministry, said on Friday. He added that people should stay inside as much as possible and only go out when necessary, as well as wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.