UNHCR – Angelina Jolie marks World Refugee Day with refugees in Burkina Faso





UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie is in Burkina Faso for World Refugee Day to bring emergency attention to the fastest growing world today. The shift doubled only last year. Burkina Faso is significantly affected by the current displacement crisis in the Sahel region in West and Central Africa. More than 1.2 million people have been forced to flee their homes since 2019. Just two weeks ago, 138 people from a village were executed when gunmen raided their village, Solhaln, in the middle of the night. It was the deadliest attack in the country in more than six years. Funding for the UNHCR response in Burkina Faso remains quite low, with only 22 percent of the funds required to be met. Yesterday, in Kaya, the Special Envoy met the displaced people inside Burkina Faso. Today she marked World Refugee Day with refugees from Mali at Camp Goudoubo. Speaking from the camp, the Special Envoy paid tribute to the strength and resilience of the refugees. She warned of the grim implications of the ninth consecutive year in which the number of globally displaced people has increased. In her twenty years with the UN Refugee Agency, she said, she had never been so concerned about the state of human displacement. We need to wake up to the path we are on all over the world, the Special Envoy said, with so many conflicts raging and the very real possibility that climate change will force tens if not hundreds of millions of people to have to leave their homes on it. the future, with no possibility of return. The way the international community is trying to deal with conflict and insecurity is broken, the Special Envoy said. It is erratic, it is unequal, it is built on inherited privilege, it is subject to the whims of political leaders and it is directed towards the interests of powerful countries. She called on the international community to focus on finding solutions to reduce the number of refugees globally, saying: "The truth is that we are not doing half of what we can and should do to find solutions to enable refugees to return." at home – or to support host countries like Burkina Faso. Link to the full text of the Special Envoys' remarks.









