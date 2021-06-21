International
Canadian migrants push for full immigration status, family reunification on Father’s Day – National
Migrants in Canada call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reunite families and lift full immigration status this Father’s Day, which coincides with World Refugee Day.
The Migrant Rights Network clashed with federal government initiatives aimed at supporting the flow of more refugees into the country in a statement on Sunday, saying they fell “too short”.
Existing roads and new interim programs recently announced by the government continue to deny permanent status to most migrants, especially undocumented residents, ”said Sarom Rho, organizer of the Alliance of Migrant Workers for Change in Toronto.
“Despite talks to be a host country and improve the rights of migrant workers, Canada accepted only 25,000 refugees in all streams by 2020, a 50 percent reduction from last year.”
A spokesman from the office of the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship denied this, saying that global migration has been reversed by the pandemic, forcing the entire country’s displacement system to operate at reduced capacity.
A range of issues, including travel restrictions and difficulties in obtaining documents, medical check-ups and temporary closures of international partners, such as the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have also significantly slowed the process. , said the source.
Despite this, Canada still has some of the highest numbers of any country in the world when it comes to refugee settlement.
Friday, the federal government unveiled three new measures to welcome more refugees to Canada, including a private sponsorship program and increasing the number of protected persons allowed in the country this year from 23,500 to 45,000.
Undocumented workers face barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine
Addressing the nation in a statement Sunday, Mendicino said Canada welcomed nearly half of all displaced refugees around the world by 2020, noting that even the UNHCR recently called Canada a bright light into a terrible year for refugee resettlement.
Throughout the pandemic, Canada has been one of the few countries that has never stopped placing refugees in urgent need of our help. “While others close the doors, we keep them open,” he said.
Trudeau also appealed Canada’s record for accepting migrants in a separate statement.
“Canada has a proud humanitarian tradition of protecting the most vulnerable people in the world and, today, we continue to open our borders and our hearts to those seeking security and refuge from persecution and violence,” he said.
Migrant workers and foreign students calling for financial assistance
The prime minister also stressed the launch of a new influx of refugees for human rights defenders at risk, which he said would make Canada one of the first countries to offer such protections.
But, according to Migrant Rights in Canada, they are not enough.
“The quota for protected persons has been increased for 2021 to 45,000, but the current number is 68,300, while most refugees are unable to apply,” the statement said, adding that only 18,500 people less than a third of the population. 58,378 applications last year were able to apply in 2020 due to border closures and immigration processing changes driven by COVID-19.
He also criticized the changes made to the federal government’s Economic Movement Road Pilot for adding only 500 refugee countries to the initiative while a new residence road for the 90,000 essential temporary workers announced in April completely excluding refugees.
And even as Canada prepares to accept more refugees, it has tried to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country through its land border or through the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States or through a COVID-19 policy contested in court.
Julie Diesta, a member of the Vancouver Committee on Family Workers and Care Rights, said migrant care workers are often subject to abuse, job loss and years of waiting for answers to their permanent residency requests. .
“Government street programs, with their unfair language, education and their job requirements, are traps that force care workers to stay with exploitative employers and leave them in oblivion, separated from their families, for years, “she said.
“We have ended up expecting that we need full and permanent immigration status for all migrants now.
– With files from Reuters
