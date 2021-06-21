Directly in the UK Covid: Hancock suggests that stress was the factor that Boris Johnson called it completely useless | politics





Good morning. Matt Hancock, the health secretary, gave a lengthy interview to a BBC Breakfast this morning and in it he gave his most considered response so far to the revelation last week that Boris Johnson called it utterly fucking hopeless in a text for Dominic Cummings in March last year. Hancock gave the floor to the prime minister who was stressed at the time. Asked how it felt to be described as hopeless, Hancock said:

Well, honestly, it feels like ancient history. The vaccine program is a huge success. In times of stress people say all sorts of private things. What matters is how well you work together. And you are referring to the comments from the prime minister. I work with the Prime Minister every day. We work very hard together, firstly to protect life, and secondly to get the country out of it. When the presenter, Dan Walker, said he was also once described as hopeless at a job (not presenting, but making cardboard boxes when he was young), and that the discovery must have been embarrassing, Hancock replied:

No, it’s not really because of all the things we submitted together. Here we were talking about the success of the vaccine program. This is something I have led a lot from the department, working with the Prime Minister. He has been a massive supporter of his all along. And of course we had obstacles, and we had people we had to deal with along the way. But what I can tell you is that the delivery of this program has been absolutely fantastic, and if you look in other areas – either by defending the NHS at its peak and dealing with this backlog now, or by working in social care – we work incredibly close together. Hancock also declined to say if he had Johnson had spoken about the text since it was revealed last week. I will post more from the interview soon. Here is the agenda. 12:00: Downing Street is expected to hold its daily press conference. 12.30 pm: Eluned Morgan, Minister of Health of the Welsh Government, and Dr Chris Jones, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, are holding a press conference. 2 afternoon: Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser Boris Johnsons, holds a question and answer session for his Substack subscribers. Dominik Cummings

(@ Dominic2306) Experiment: ask me anything, 1400-1600 Monday time in the UK I will try to answer … https://t.co/4PQ2g18yvM

2.30 pm: Sir Mark Worthington, Independent Construction Commissioner for HS2, and Sir John Armitt, Chairman of the National Infrastructure Committee, testify before the Commons Public Accounts Committee for HS2. After 3.30 pm: Deputies will debate a Planning Labor move, saying the government should protect communities' right to oppose individual planning applications. Johnson is also paying a visit today, where he is expected to record a broadcast interview. Politics Live has been a mix of Covid and non-Covid news lately and this is likely to be the case today. For more coronavirus developments, follow our global direct Covid blog.







